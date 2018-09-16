Another week, another great selection of video game deals from Best Buy.

The national retailer is offering quite a few discounts this week, but a good number of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles are particularly noteworthy at $20 or less.

The prices of video games fluctuate constantly thanks to sales and natural price drops over time .

However, rarely do current-generation games fall far below $19.99. So if you haven’t gotten your hands on any of these games yet, now may be as good a time as any.

This week, PlayStation 4 owners can pick up copies of Grand Theft Auto V, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and BioShock : The Collection, each for $19.99.

Xbox One highlights under $20 include Red Dead Redemption (backwards compatible), Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Battlefield 1 Revolution.

Nintendo Switch pickings are slimmer, but include Rayman Legends Definitive Edition and Monopoly.

Of note, Pillars of Eternity, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Battlefield 1 Revolution, BioShock : The Collection and Rayman Legends are all seeing discounts of more than $20 off their retail price.

Here is the full list of console games for less than $20 this week:

· Red Dead Redemption: Game of the Year Edition – Xbox One/Xbox 360 ($14.99)

· Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – PS4/Xbox One ($14.99)

· Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4 ($14.99)

· .hack//G.U. Last Recode – PS4 ($19.99)

· Battlefield 1 Revolution – Xbox One ($19.99)

· BioShock: The Collection – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Cars 3: Driven to Win – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Dead By Daylight Special Edition – Xbox One ($19.99)

· Dirt 4 Day One Edition – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Steelbook Brawler Edition – PS4 ($19.99)

· Dragon Quest Heroes 2 Explorers Edition – PS4 ($19.99)

· F1 2017 – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – PS4 ($19.99)

· Grand Theft Auto V – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Gundam Versus – PS4 ($19.99)

· INSIDE/LIMBO Double Pack – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Monopoly for Nintendo Switch – Switch ($19.99)

· Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Rayman Legends Definitive Collection – Switch ($19.99)

· Redout: Lightspeed Edition – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Scribblenauts Showdown – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn – PS4/Xbox One ($19.99)

· Super Lucky’s Tale – Xbox One [Digital] ($19.99)

Click here to check out Best Buy’s full Weekly Ad on video games.

These deals are part of Best Buy’s Weekly Ad in the U.S. only and will end September 22.