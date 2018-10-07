This week, Best Buy is offering discounts on a number of 2018 video games.

Most of the games on this list are console re-releases, definitive editions or remasters, offering players the best ways to play the games for less than their original prices on release.

$60 is a lot to pay for a brand-new video game, so its fortunate that even the latest releases can get discounted pretty quick.

Here are some highlights of this year’s hottest games on sale this week:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age

Barely a month old, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is the first main-series Dragon Quest game to be released in the U.S. for the PlayStation in two console generations.

Calling the Dragon Quest series a cultural phenomenon in its home country of Japan would be a massive understatement. It’s even the first video game franchise ever to inspire a ballet.

This week, Dragon Quest XI for PS4 is $10 off, coming in at $49.99. Not bad for a game that came out last month.

Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Definitive Edition

The follow-up to the 2014 hit Shadow of Mordor, Shadow of War is an open-world action role-playing game set in Tolkien’s legendary Lord of the Rings universe.

Shadow of War originally released in September of last year, but this year’s Definitive Edition offers players all of the game’s nemesis and story DLC expansions.

Shadow of War is available for PS4 and Xbox One for $49.99. $10 saved is $10 earned.

It should be notes that, for the same price, you can also pick up the Gold Edition of the game, which comes with all the same DLC as well as a limited edition steel book case.

No Man’s Sky [Xbox One]

Okay, so, like other games on this list, No Man’s Sky as a game didn’t exactly debut this year, but 2018 does mark the release of the Xbox One version of the game.

What’s more, this year offered us the long-awaited ‘NEXT’ update to No Man’s Sky, which massively overhauled the original game, offering players true co-op multiplayer, a third-person camera perspective, and loads of other game-changing improvements.

The Xbox One version released in July and is already $20 off it’s original $49.99 price tag.

Note, however, that PS4 owners can get a physical copy of the game for just $20.

Dark Souls Remastered

Regularly priced at $39.99, this remaster of the PS3 classic officially brings the full Dark Souls trilogy to current-gen systems.

This week, you can find the game for $29.99, available for both PS4 and Xbox One.

Hitman: Definitive Edition

The latest in the Hitman franchise was first released in 2016 as a series of downloadable ‘episodes.’

This Definitive Edition of the popular stealth-action game for PS4 and Xbox One packages all of the episodes together, along with the games numerous DLC packs and expansions.

Best Buy is offering the game for just $39.99, which should get players excited for next month’s release of Hitman 2.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

One of the highest-rated platformers to be released on the Wii U, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze finally saw its Nintendo Switch debut earlier this year.

Shoppers can save $15 on the hit Nintendo exclusive, bringing the price down to just $44.99.

—

Check here for a full list of this year’s games on sale this week at Best Buy, and let us know in the comments which ones you’re planning to check out!