The week is upon us. Lots of food and even more unrivaled deals on amazing video games.

This has been a tremendously busy season for major video game releases. But Black Friday definitely does not discriminate on that front, which just means that many more brand new releases at absurdly good values.

Then there are just those modern classics on the PlayStation 4 that offer enough value to warrant a full $60 price tag for time to come.

So, let’s take a look at what PS4 exclusive games, new and old, are being offered this week for way less coin than they rightfully deserve.

Some games are on sale right now, while others will be on sale at the end of this week.

1. Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition ($10)

As if it weren’t enough that one of the Playstation 4’s most critically-acclaimed exclusives is on sale for the ludicrously low price of ten bucks, this version of the game also comes packing with the Frozen Wilds DLC, giving players another 20 hours of missioned gameplay.

This price is available right now, but only at GameStop.

2. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy ($10)

What was originally planned as DLC to the legendary PS4 title Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Lost Legacy quickly evolved into a standalone game. Sure, it’s not as lengthy as a full-fledged Uncharted entry, but hey, it’s more Uncharted, and this time with a pseudo-open hub world.

You can pick it up today for $10 at GameStop.

3. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End ($15)

Speaking of Uncharted 4 and GameStop, A Thief’s End is also available right now at GameStop for $15, 25% off the asking price.

4. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ($30)

Fans of the major Japanese RPG will be pleased to know that Best Buy is offering the latest DQ game for half off this Black Friday. The game is available at this price early, today and tomorrow only, for My Best Buy Members (it’s free to join!)

5. God of War (~$25)

If you like physical versions of games and you don’t mind waiting a few more days to get your hands on one of this year’s best PS4 exclusives, God of War will be available for $25 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

If you don’t mind, or if you prefer, digital game downloads and you want the game right now, you can get God of War for even cheaper, just $22, on the PlayStation Store.

6. The Last of Us Remastered ($6)

The heart-wrenching title from Naughty Dog is also available on the PlayStation Store right now for a mere $6. Hopefully this will tide everyone over until the much-awaited sequel drops sometime in the (hopefully not too distant) future.

7. Persona 5 ($20)

The PlayStation Store is on a serious roll right now with their exclusives, also offering the latest from the Persona series for only $20.

8. Nier: Automata ($20)

The vastly underrated action game Nier: Automata is finally on sale for $20 at Best Buy. This deal is available today and tomorrow for My Best Buy members, and later on in the week for everybody else.

GameStop will also offer it for $20 once Black Friday proper rolls around.

9. Detroit: Become Human ($20)

The latest from Quantic Dream, Detroit: Become Human, released just this year, can be found for $20 at GameStop right now, and at Best Buy later in the week.

10. Spider-Man PS4 Slim Bundle ($200)

Okay, so this isn’t just a game, but it is a fantastically-priced PS4 Slim bundled with one of this year’s hottest exclusives for $100 off the retail price of the console alone.

Pretty much all major retailers are offering this deal right now, including GameStop, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. if you were planning to buy Spider-Man will your new console anyway, then that ends up being one affordable PlayStation.

—

And that’s our list for the best deals on PS4 exclusives this week. Let us know down below if you’re planning to pick up any of these titles this holiday.