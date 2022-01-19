Can I get COVID-19 from my hamster?

Recent news out of Hong Kong is that more than 2000 hamsters are to be euthanized because 11 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here in the US, are hamsters a threat for spreading COVID-19?

According to the U.S Food & Drug Administration, based on information to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is low.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) page on COVID-19 and pets also says the risk of animal to human transmission is low. Based on the information they provide, it appears that human to animal transmission is more likely than the other way around.

The CDC recommends that pet owners sick with COVID-19 avoid contact with their pets when possible, just as one would avoid contact with other people.

While pets can catch COVID-19, it is generally mild. Symptoms can include: fever, coughing, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, lethargy, sneezing, runny nose, eye discharge, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

Can pets be tested for COVID-19?

Yes. But the tests are not widely available.

We go back to the FDA for this one. They say that diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been developed for animals.

However, they say that “animal testing is reserved for situations when the results may affect the treatment or management of people and animals. If your veterinarian thinks your pet is a candidate for testing, they will consult the state veterinarian and public health officials.”

What if I think my hamster or other pet has COVID-19?

The CDC recommends that you call your veterinarian and keep your pet in isolation at home.

They also suggest not taking your pet to the veterinarian if you have COVID yourself. They say to talk the the vet about different options, such as a tele-med consultation.

If hamsters are such a low risk, why are they being killed in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong operates under a strict zero-COVID policy and is run by a very authoritarian government.

According to reports, a pet-shop owner, his wife, and a customer, have tested positive for COVID-19. Afterwards, all of the pets in the store were tested and 11 hamsters tested positive.

As a precautionary measure, authorities in Hong Kong decided to euthanize approximately 2,000 hamsters and other small mammals in 34 different pet shops and animal storage centers. They have also banned the imports of hamsters and other small animals.