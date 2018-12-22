Continuing our three-part series on where to get help when your flight is cancelled or delayed, today we are looking at Delta Airlines.

Delta didn’t reply when we asked their press office for tips, suggestions and customer service contact information for Delta travelers experiencing trip disruptions, so the information below is based on our own research.

Delta has highly rated app for both Apple and Android devices.

According to Delta, you can rebook cancelled flights and missed connections through the app, check the status of flights, track baggage, check in and access your boarding passes, and view maps and weather information, amongst other things.

Delta also offers a way to check the status of flights through their site and by phone at 800-325-1999.

Their 24 hour general customer service numbers are 800-221-1212 and, for SkyMiles members, 800-323-2323.

Delta’s website says you can direct message their Twitter account to make changes to current and future reservations. Their Twitter profile reads “We’re listening around the clock, 7 days a week.”

If you want to see what current Delta flyers are tweeting about, you’ll find posts under both the hashtags #delta and #deltaairlines.

