Coffee lovers whether you like your java steaming hot or ice cold there is a free mug with your name on it because today (September 29) is National Coffee Day!

And to celebrate dozens of retailers, like Dunkin’ and Starbucks, are offering free or discounted coffee and other goodies.

So, grab a cup and check out one, or all, of these deals!

Barnes & Noble: Get a free cup of hot or iced coffee all day today at any Barnes and Noble location.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations Saturday. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin’: They dropped the donut from their name, so no free glazed or old-fashioned, but they do have a buy one hot coffee, get one free deal for today.





Krispy Kreme: You can get any size coffee free at participating locations through Sunday and Krispy Kreme Rewards members also get a free doughnut. You can find participating locations here. Oh, and as an added bonus, Krispy Kreme has a special Original Glazed Coffee and Coffee-Glazed Doughnuts.

7-Eleven : Anyone who uses their mobile app gets a free hot beverage. Check the link for more info.

Starbucks: The giant isn’t participating in National Coffee Day (I know, it’s just wrong) but they are donating 2 million coffee seeds to Puerto Rico to help them continue to rebuild in the aftermath of hurricane Maria

Stewart’s Shops: Today, from noon until closing you can get a free hot, iced or cold coffee. All sizes and flavors are included!

Wawa: Wawa Rewards members can get a free cup of coffee all day today with a special one-day offer loaded to their accounts. Also, for a limited time, you can get any size coffee for $1, except at Florida locations.

What do you think of these deals for National Coffee Day? Tell us where you got your cup o’ Joe today and be sure to share this story with your family and friends so they can enjoy these deals too!