Who said Halloween is just for kids?

This year kids and adults can trick-or-treat thanks to some great freebies from places like Baskin Robbins, Chipotle, and more.

From free donuts to discounted ice cream and Halloween events, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top deals:

Applebee’s Now through Halloween get a $1 Zombie Rum Beverage at participating locations. The drink is a mixture of rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime topped with a gummy brain.

Baskin-Robbins: On Halloween get ANY size scoops of ice cream for $1.50 all day!!

Choose your favorite or try a from seasonal treat like Trick Oreo Treat, Pumpkin Pie, and Quarterback Crunch. Offer varies in some locations so call ahead to see if the deal is available in your area.

Bass Pro Shops: Now through Halloween, you can attend Halloween events in the store, which include a pumpkin toss, trick-or-treating, free crafts, costume parades, free photos, cookie decorating, and more!

The Cheesecake Factory: Now through Halloween, get a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake when you order $30 or more online and use the code TREATORTREAT. The order will be fulfilled through DoorDash.

Chipotle: Dress up, get a taco!! On Halloween, between 3 pm and closing get a $4 burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos when you come dressed in a costume (limit one per person in costume) OR when you use code BOORITO in their app or online.

Chuck E. Cheese: On Halloween, they’re giving out 50 FREE tickets to kids in costume.

IHOP: From 7 am to 10 pm on Halloween IHOP is offering a free Scary Face Pancake for all kids 12 years and under (dine-in only; limit one per child)!

Krispy Kreme: On Halloween, walk into any Krispy Kreme wearing a costume and get a FREE doughnut of your choice (including their new Halloween Trick or Treat doughnut!)

Papa John’s: For a limited time, order a Jack-o’-Lantern Pizza for $11 with promo code JACKOLANTERN. This large, thin-crust pepperoni pizza is a pumpkin shape and arrives uncut.

