Thanksgiving is a little over a week away but don’t tell Macy’s because they’re holding a 1-day Thanksgiving sales event to rival Black Friday.

Their sale is tomorrow, Wednesday November 14 in-stores and online, with a preview day today, Tuesday, November 13; which means you can shop now to nab some great deals.

Here’s what they have to offer:

Click here to see their ad.

-20%-70% off clearance items.

-Deal of the Day: 40% off boots and shoes for her.

Clothing

–Family pajamas: $29.99 or less.

–Women:60% off coats for her, 50%-60% off sweaters, 40%-50% off contemporary, 40% off dresses and more.

–Men: 70% off men’s designer overcoats, 50% off American Rag, 60% off outerwear and more.

–Kids:

60% off coats for kids, 50% off kid’s dresses and suits, and more.

Home

-Up to 60% furniture, rugs, and mattresses.

-60% off all Holiday Lane decor.

-$99 Christmas trees.

–Kitchen: 13-piece cookware set: $29.99, Kitchenaid artisan mixer: $299.99, 60% off holiday dinnerware, 40%+ an extra 25% off cutlery, and more.

–Bedding: Ralph Lauren blankets: $17.99, Martha Stewart down-alternative comforters: $18.99, Goose down comforter: $44.99, and more.

-Home: 20% + an extra 15% off floorcare, 60% off Travelpro Walkabout 4, $99 tag luggage sets, and more.

What do you think of Macy’s 1-Day Thanksgiving sales event? Tell us below and be sure to share all these great deals with your family and friends.