For Xbox One owners out there who have yet to check out Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is offering a 12-Month subscription for just $99.
For anybody into racing games, the Forza Horizon and Forza
Forza Horizon 3
The next game in the Horizon series, Forza Horizon 4, comes to Game Pass October 2, the same day it launches.
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service for Xbox One consoles that offers users access to over 100 current and previous-generation Xbox games.
You may install and play any game in the catalog as much as you’d like as long as you remain subscribed. You also get 20% off any game in the catalog you buy, if you want to keep it forever.
The Xbox Game Pass library carries
Even at its regular price, Xbox Game Pass is a great deal for many players. According
Xbox Game Pass normally costs $120 for a full year. This $99 promotion will only last until September 30. Interested Xbox
What do you think? Is Xbox Game Pass a good deal?
Drop a comment below to share your thoughts, or ask
Leave a Reply