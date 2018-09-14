Two days ago, Apple announced three new
The official release date for the iPhone XS and XS Max is September 21st.
However, many buyers who waited just a few of hours to preorder won’t see their new phones for an additional week at least. “Earliest delivery on the 28th having ordered at around 10am EST,” reported one user on Reddit.
The 5.8 inch iPhone XS starts at $999 for the 64GB version.
The larger 6.5 inch iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099 for the 64GB version.
The third iPhone model that Apple announced this week is the iPhone XR, which will serve as a new “lower-end” model for buyers hoping to avoid the minimum $1,000 price tag of the iPhone XS models.
The iPhone XR features a new ‘Liquid Retina Display,’ as opposed to Apple’s more premium OLED display found on the XS line, and will be available in blue, yellow, red, black, white and coral.
You can expect more info and updates on Apple’s latest gear, as we get closer to launch, right here on Consumer Press.
Let us know down below in the comments if you
Leave a Reply