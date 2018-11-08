Sam’s Club members listen up! This Saturday, November 10 is their annual 1-Day sale for members only, featuring huge discounts on everything in the store.

Not a member? You can go online to join; membership costs $45 and you get a $10 Sam’s Club e-gift card when you sign-up.

The sale takes place in-stores and online; in-store deals start at 7 am EST and online start at 12:01 am EST with free shipping. Just be aware that there are no rain checks and all deals have limited quantities, so you need to shop early.

Click here to see their ad and read on for our round-up their top deals for that day.

Video Systems/Games

-Xbox One S 1TB Gamepass console with Black Ops 4 & Destiny 2 Bundle: $29

-Sony PlayStation 4 slim 500GB console: $229 (save $40)

TV’s

-Vizio 50″ 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $279

-Sharp 65″ Class 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $449 (save $200)

-LG 75″ Class 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: save $400

–

VIZIO 80″ Class XLED 4K home theater display & VIZIO 36″ 5.1.2 home theater sound system with Dolby Atmos: $1999 (save $500)

Apple Products

-Online ONLY: save up to $50 on select Apple watches

-Online ONLY: $30 off Apple Airpods

-Online ONLY: up to $150 off select Apple iPad models

Phones

-Get up to a $300 Sam’s gift card with the purchase, activation, and subsidy or installment plan on select iPhones or Samsung phones

Home Products

-Save up to $200 on Serta Perfect mattresses and sets

–

Member’s Mark Aldridge 9-Piece dining set: $799 (save $100)

-Save $100 on the Shark Ion Flex 2X Duoclean cordless ultralight vacuum

-Dyson Ball Total Clean vacuum: $199 (save $100)

Computers

–

HP 17.3″ HD+ Notebook, Intel Core i7: $599 (save $200)

–

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Touchscreen 15.6″ Full HD IPS Notebook, Intel Core i7: $649 (save $350)

What do you think of these deals? Planning to shop and take advantage of this 1-day event?

