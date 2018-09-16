Looking for tonight’s Fear The Walking Dead Rewards code word?
You’ve come to the right place!
Good for 300 TWD Reward points if used before 3am ET on the morning of 09/17/2018, is the code: DEADCODE
Joining the rewards club is free and can
If
According to AMC’s
For two general admission tickets to Talking Dead on 9/28,
For a Limited Edition Talking Dead Set Art: Carl, and a limited-edition TWD 100 pin designed by Greg Nicotero, 20,000 points.
For those of us with more modest point totals… there is a selection of digital wallpapers for 300 points apiece.
What’s your point total and what reward are you aiming at?
Let us know in the comments below!
