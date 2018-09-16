Looking for tonight’s Fear The Walking Dead Rewards code word?

You’ve come to the right place!

Good for 300 TWD Reward points if used before 3am ET on the morning of 09/17/2018, is the code: DEADCODE

The code word can be entered by members of The Walking Dead Fan Rewards Club at: https://www.twdrewards.com/.

Joining the rewards club is free and can be done from the above link.

If the code is entered after 3am ET but before the next episode airs, it’s worth 100 points.

According to AMC’s faq , points can also be earned through purchases at shopthewalkingdead . com plus other contests and activities.

Reward points can be redeemed for products, sweepstakes and more at twdrewards .com/rewards.

Some of the rewards are impressive – but so are the number of points needed to get them!

For two general admission tickets to Talking Dead on 9/28, you’ll have to cash in 18,000 points.

For a Limited Edition Talking Dead Set Art: Carl, and a limited-edition TWD 100 pin designed by Greg Nicotero, 20,000 points.

For those of us with more modest point totals… there is a selection of digital wallpapers for 300 points apiece.

What’s your point total and what reward are you aiming at?

Let us know in the comments below!