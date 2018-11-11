Veteran’s Day is Monday, November 12 and to honor all those who have served our country many retailers are offering store-wide sales.

Below is a list of major retailers, the deals they are offering, and links to their sites to make it easy for you to find what you need.

And to those who have served, we say thank you!!

Their sale runs now through Monday in-stores and online. Here’s what they’re offering:

-Get an extra 20%, 15%, or 10% off select departments with the code VETS or $10 off a purchase of $25 or more with the code VETS25.

-Get $10 Star money for every $50 you spend and free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

-The Great Coat Sale: Get 40%-50% off coats for the whole family.

-The Great Boot Sale: Get 30% off women’s boots.

-The Great Men’s Event: Get an additional 25% off select men’s clothing, for total savings of 40%-80%. Ralph Lauen sports coats, Tommy Hilfiger suit pants, and more.

-Clothing: 50% off women’s tops, 25% off women’s cashmere sweaters, 50% off baby play/activewear, and more.

-Home: Up to 60% off mattresses, rugs, and furniture.

To honor those that have served, all veterans and their families get 10% off the entire store. Here are their special deals:

-25% off home decor, including furniture, bedding, bath supplies, and more.

-Christmas Wondershop: 20% off artificial trees, 20% off all outdoor decor, BOGO 50% off sale on garland, $5 select Wondershop ornament, $1 select Wondershop ornaments, and $13 select Wondershop stockings.

-Toys: Nintendo Switch Pokemon bundle: $399.99 (available 11/16/18), Disney Junior Mickey Mouse playland with 15 balls: $17.99, Paw Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck: $44.99 save $15), Sesame Street Le’s Dance Elmo: $29.99, and more.

-Appliances: Hoover Impulse cordless vacuum: $99 (save $80), Black & Decker coffeemaker:$29.99, Instant Pot Duo 8-qt/7-in-1 pressure cooker: $139.95 + a free $20 Target gift card, and more.

Their sale runs storewide now through Monday. Here’s what they have to offer:

-Storewide price drop, up to 70% off select styles in all departments.

-Get an extra 30% off $100 or more or $25 off purchases under $100 (Sunday, November 11 ONLY).

-Home: Up to 50% off, up to 60% off + an extra 15% off furniture and mattresses, up to $400 off major appliances + a $600 prepaid Visa card (for select items/restrictions apply).



-Clothing: St. John’s Bay men’s sweaters: $19.99, 50% off St.John’s Bay women’s active cozy fleeceand pullovers, and more.

Their sale runs storewide now through Monday. Here’s what they have to offer:

-$10 off purchases of $25 or more; take an extra 30%, 20%, or 10% off with the code VETERANS through November 15 if you use your Kohl’s card or 15% off any other way you pay.

-Home Sale: $10 off purchases of $50 or more with the code NOVHOME10 (can be stacked with other offers), 30%-50% off cold weather bedding, Ninja Foodi: $249.99 (save $30), Cuisinart Air fryer toaster: $199.99 (save $50), and more.

-Clothing: 40% off pajamas for the family, women’s sale event featuring savings on coats (up to 50% off), boots, sweaters, tees (starting at $9.99) and more.

-50% of all hair, skin, and make-up tools.

What do you think of these 2018 Veteran’s Day sales? Tell us below and be sure to share this article with your family and friends.