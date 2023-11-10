Can You Use SunPass On Peach Pass Express Lanes (And Vice Versa)?

If you’re a frequent traveler on the highways of Florida or Georgia, you’ve likely heard of SunPass and Peach Pass.

These electronic toll collection systems make it easy to pay tolls without stopping at a toll booth.

But can you use a SunPass on Peach Pass express lanes, and vice versa?

What is SunPass?

SunPass is Florida’s prepaid toll program. It uses an electronic device (the SunPass Pro) or a sticker (the SunPass Mini) that attaches to your windshield to deduct tolls automatically from a prepaid account as you drive through SunPass lanes.

This system is super convenient, saves time, and cheaper than paying tolls at toll booths.

What is Peach Pass?

Peach Pass is Georgia’s electronic toll collection system.

Similar to the SunPass Mini, it uses a small electronic sticker that attaches to your vehicle’s windshield.

As you drive through Peach Pass lanes, tolls are automatically deducted from your prepaid account.

Can You Use SunPass on PeachPass Express Lanes?

The good news for SunPass users is that yes, you can use your SunPass on Peach Pass express lanes.

In fact, you can also use the SunPass Mini to pay tolls in:

Kansas

North Carolina

Oklahoma

and parts of Texas.

If you have a SunPass Pro, you can use it to pay tolls in Georgia and:

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

and parts of Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia

Can You Use Peach Pass on SunPass Express Lanes?

Similarly, Peach Pass users can also use their Georgia Peach Pass stickers on Florida SunPass express lanes.

Peach Pass can also be used for tolls in North Carolina.

How to Use SunPass or Peach Pass on Express Lanes

To use your SunPass or Peach Pass on express lanes, simply drive through the designated lanes.

Your transponder will automatically deduct the toll from your prepaid account.

If you’re a new user, make sure to register your transponder and add funds to your account before you hit the road.

Where to get a SunPass or Peach Pass

Both the SunPass Mini (sticker) and SunPass Pro (device) can be purchased through Amazon .

SunPass can also be purchased at Publix, Walgreen’s, CVS, and a number of other popular chain stories, and at SunPass.com.

Peach Pass stickers are available through mypeachpass.com, by calling a Peach Pass Customer Service Center at 1-855-724-7277, or by visiting a PeachPass Customer Service Center.

