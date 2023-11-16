How To Completely Delete & Erase Your Facebook Account

Are you tired of the constant barrage of notifications, the never-ending stream of friend requests, and the incessant need to update your status – and your lack of privacy?

If so, it might be time to consider deleting your Facebook account.

But how do you go about it?

Let’s dig in:

Understanding the Difference: Deactivation vs Deletion

Before we dive into the process, it’s important to understand the difference between deactivating and deleting your Facebook account.

Deactivation is a temporary measure that allows you to hide your profile and take a break from Facebook, but your information remains intact.

Deletion, on the other hand, is permanent and erases all your data from Facebook’s servers.

Once you delete your account, you won’t be able to retrieve anything you’ve added. This includes your photos, posts, friends, and other data.

No other Facebook users will be able to access your profile and pages.

Your Messenger and all of your messages will also be deleted.

Can A Deletion Be Canceled After It’s Started?

If you log in within 30 days of the deletion request and click Cancel Deletion, the deletion request will be cancelled.

After 30 days, the deletion process cannot be reversed.

Backing Up Your Data

Before you delete your account, you might want to download a copy of your Facebook data.

This includes your posts, photos, videos, and messages.

To do this:

Click on your profile picture on the top right of the screen. Go to ‘Settings & Privacy’. Then ‘Settings’. Click ‘Your Facebook Information’. Then ‘Download Your Information’.

How to Delete Your Facebook Account Using A Desktop Browser

There are two ways to delete your Facebook account, depending on how your account is set up.

Start by clicking your profile picture in the top right of Facebook.

Select Settings & Privacy, then click Settings.

If there is a link to your Accounts Center is at the top left of your Settings menu, follow these steps:

Click Accounts Center at the top left of your screen. Click Personal details, under Account Settings. Click Account ownership and control. Click Deactivation or deletion. Choose the account or profile you want to delete. Select Delete account. Click Continue then follow the instructions to confirm.

If The link to your Accounts Center is to the bottom left of your Settings menu:

Select Settings & Privacy, then click Settings. Click Your Facebook Information. Click Deactivation and Deletion. Choose Delete Account, then click Continue to account deletion. Click Delete Account, enter your password and then click Continue.

Deleting Your Facebook Account Through The Facebook App

This also varies depending on how your account is set up.

Start by tapping the on the top right of the app.

Then tap on Settings & Privacy.

If you have an “Accounts Center” at the top right of the menu:

Tap Accounts Center. Tap Personal details. Tap Account ownership and control. Tap Deactivation or deletion. Choose the account or profile you want to delete. Tap Delete account. Tap Continue then follow the instructions to confirm.

If the “Accounts Center” is at the bottom of your “Settings & Privacy” menu:

Tap on Settings.

Tap Profile Access and Control.

Tap Deactivation and Deletion.

Choose Delete Account and tap Continue to Account Deletion.

Follow the instructions on the screen to continue to account deletion.

Deleting Your Facebook Account Using A Mobile Browser

And likewise, this one is also a bit different depending on your account setup.

Tap the in the top right of your Facebook page.

Then tap on Settings & Privacy.

If you have an “Account Center at the top of the Settings & Privacy Menu:

Tap See more in the Accounts Center. Tap Personal details. Tap Account ownership and control. Tap Deactivation or deletion. Choose the account or profile you want to delete. Tap Delete account. Tap Continue then follow the instructions to confirm

If the “Accounts Center” is at the bottom of the menu, Facebook recommends logging into Facebook using a desktop computer and following the instructions above.

Deleting your Facebook account is a big decision, but if you’re ready to say goodbye to the social media giant, these steps will help you do it.

Remember, once your account is deleted, it’s gone forever, so make sure you’re absolutely certain before you proceed.

