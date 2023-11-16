What To Do With Used Soap Pieces To Small To Keep Using?

Ever wondered what to do with those slivers of soap that are too small to keep using?

You’re not alone.

The good news is that there are several creative and practical ways to repurpose these soap scraps.

Let’s explore some of these solutions.

Combine Them Into A New Bar

Of course you can squish wet bars together as they get small. But eventually they become a blob of soap that just doesn’t seem to work as well as a fresh bar.

Here’s a better way of combining them: melt down the scraps and reshape them.

Start by collecting all your soap scraps and grating them into small pieces.

Then add a little water and heat the mixture until it melts.

Once it’s in a liquid state, pour it into a soap mold and let it cool. Voila! You have a brand new bar of soap.

Here are some fun and creative soap molds from Amazon.

Add Soap Bits to an Exfoliating Bag

One of the simplest solutions available – just add those used bars of soap to an exfoliating bag.

The myHomeBody Soap Pocket Exfoliating Soap Saver Pouch is one of those “why didn’t I think of that” products that makes it easy to store and use old soap bars (and new ones too).

It’s like having a soap-loaded. ready to use, exfoliating wash cloth.

Make Liquid Soap

Another great way to use up soap scraps is to turn them into liquid soap. This is a bit more involved than the previous method, but it’s a great way to get more mileage out of your soap.

Just like before, you’ll need to grate your soap scraps.

Then dissolve them in boiling water.

Once the mixture cools, you can add essential oils or other ingredients to customize your soap.

Pour the liquid soap into a dispenser, and it’s ready to use.

Create Soap Sachets

Soap sachets are another fantastic way to repurpose soap scraps. These are small bags filled with soap pieces that you can use to freshen up drawers, closets, or even your car.

To make a soap sachet, simply place your soap scraps in a small cloth bag. You can use any type of fabric, but something breathable like cotton works best.

Tie the bag closed, and place it wherever you want a fresh scent.

Use Them For Cleaning

Did you know that soap scraps are great for cleaning?

You can use them to scrub dishes, clean your bathroom, or even remove stains from clothes.

For cleaning purposes, it’s best to keep your soap scraps in a mesh bag. This way, you can use the bag as a scrubbing tool.

Plus, the mesh material helps the soap lather up more, making it more effective for cleaning.

Don’t Let Those Soap Scrapes Go To Waste

So, the next time you’re left with a tiny sliver of soap, don’t throw it away.

Whether you choose to combine them into a new bar, make liquid soap, put it in an exfoliating bag, create soap sachets, or use them for generally household cleaning, there are plenty of ways to give your soap scraps a second life.

Not only will you be reducing waste, but you’ll also be getting the most out of every bar of soap.

