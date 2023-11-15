How To Get Amazon Prime At A Discount

Amazon Prime is a popular subscription service that offers a plethora of benefits, from free two-day shipping to unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows.

However, the cost can be a bit steep for some.

If you’re looking to save money on your Amazon Prime subscription, you’re in the right place. Let’s dive in:

Amazon Prime Student Discount

If you’re a student, you’re in luck. Amazon offers a generous discount for students through Amazon Prime Student .

This program provides a six-month free trial, after which the subscription cost is available at half price!

All you need is a valid .edu email address to qualify.

EBT and Medicaid Discount

Amazon also provides a discount for EBT and Medicaid cardholders .

Eligible customers can get Amazon Prime for just $6.99 per month, a significant reduction from the regular price.

This offer can be renewed every year for up to four years.

Amazon Household

If you live with a family member or friend who already has an Amazon Prime subscription, you can share the benefits at no extra cost through Amazon Household.

This allows you to enjoy all the perks of Amazon Prime without having to pay for a separate subscription.

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly event where Amazon offers massive discounts on a wide range of products.

During this event, Amazon sometimes offers discounted Prime memberships. Keep an eye out for this event to snag a great deal.

Free Trials

If you’ve never had an Amazon Prime subscription before, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial.

Just remember to cancel before the trial period ends if you decide not to continue with the service. Set a reminder on your favorite device so you don’t forget.

Sprint’s Unlimited Premium Plan

You may see some sites mentioning free Amazon Prime with Sprint’s Unlimited Plan, but that Sprint feature was discontinued April 1, 2023 and is no longer available.

