Clemson walloped Alabama in the College Football National Championship game tonight – and “Clemson Tigers National Champions” hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and other gear are already on sale!

The Clemson Tiger Sports Store in Clemson, SC, told Consumer Press tonight that they will be open for two hours after tonight’s game with gear proclaiming the Clemson Tigers as the 2019 National Champions.

Both of their stores in Clemson will be open.

The downtown store is at 364 College Ave.

The Highway location is at 1102 Tiger Blvd.

Clemson Tiger Sports Store also said that National Championship gear will be available through their website at https://www.tigersports.com

Other online options for championship hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, posters and more include Fanatics.com and FansEdge.com, which usually have National Championship gear for the winning team available online within minutes of the win, Dick’s Sporting Goods’s Clemson page, and even Amazon.com’s Clemsons Tiger’s page.

