What’s open New Year’s Day 2019?

We’ll tell you with our list of New Year’s Day drugstore and grocery store hours.

While many places will be open and operating during regular business hours, some places may be closed on New Year’s Day.

So, to make sure you get what you need when you need it, whether it’s food or medications, check to see who is open and when so you can ring in 2019 right.

Happy New Year and Happy Shopping!

CVS: Most CVS stores are open as usual for New Year’s Eve/Day; however, some CVS pharmacy hours vary by location on New Year’s Day so check ahead of time for your specific location.

Dollar General: They are open regular hours during New Year’s Eve and day.

Kmart: Open regular hours New Year’s Eve and day.

Kroger: Open regular hours New Year’s Eve and day.

Lowe’s Foods: They will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and open at 7 a.m. (instead of 6) on New Year’s Day at most locations

Rite Aid: Most Rite Aid’s are open New Year’s Eve and day as usual, but pharmacies may be closed on New Year’s Day so check the store near you before heading out. 24 hours Rite Aid’s will also be open around the clock.

Target: Many Target stores will close early on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31); hours vary by location so check out Target.com for the hours to the store nearest you. Target stores will be open regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s: They close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and are CLOSED on New Year’s Day.

Walgreens: Most stores are open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day. Most Walgreens pharmacies are CLOSED on New Year’s Day, so call your location to verify.

Walmart: Open regular hours during New Year’s Eve and Day.

Whole Foods Market: Most Whole Foods are open New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. On New Year’s Day they are open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

