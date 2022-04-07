2022 Masters Live Stream & TV Coverage/Tee Times: Tiger Woods Set To Tee Off

The 86th Masters kicks off today starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT and once again all eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he attempts to go for his 6th green jacket.

One of the best golfers in the world, Woods is set walk the the challenging course at Augusta National Golf Club just 14 months after a horrific car crash that left him with a significant injury to his lower right leg.

Tiger is set to tee off in Round 1.

Of course, he won’t be walking alone; he’ll be joined by some of the top golfers, including favorites Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler.

If you don’t want to miss a minute of the action, read on to see how, when, and where to watch.

Live Stream/TV

The 2022 Masters will air from Thursday, April 7-Sunday April 10. You can watch on TV through CBS or ESPN, online at CBS.com or through the CBS sports app.

Live streaming is available through Master.com or Paramount+ but Paramount does require a subscription.

Tee Times

Round 1 – Thursday, April 7

Round 1: 8:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Featured Groups -11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

11:04 a.m. — Woods, Oosthuizen, Niemann

11:26 a.m. — Scott, Scheffler, Finau

2:00 p.m. — D. Johnson, Horschel, Morikawa

2:22 p.m. — Spieth, Hovland, Schauffele

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 – Friday, April 8

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, April 9

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live stream: 3-7 p.m.

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 — Sunday, April 10

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m.

Round 4 encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Share this post on: