2022 May The 4th Be With You Deals

May The 4th Be With You, aka Star Wars Day, aka Christmas in May for Star Wars fans, is tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4th and the deals are well, out of this world.

Star Wars Day is a day for fans big and small to celebrate Star Wars over the years, from Luke, Princess Leiah, and Yoda, to Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian.

From Star Wars t-shirts and movies to Nintendo games, video game skins and Lego exclusives, there are sales and special offers fans will not want to miss.

You may also want to visit some stores in person, such as the Lego store or the Disney store, as they often give out small items in celebration and sometimes have in-store only deals.

Read on to discover what deals are available, and May the 4th be with you!

Lego is having a huge sale, with 2x VIP points on select items through May 8. They will also have special VIP offers and limited-time redeemable rewards.

There main deals are:

VIP Exclusive Mandalorian key chain is FREE with qualifying purchase of $70 or more.

FREE Lars Family Homestead kitchen gift with qualifying purchases over $160.

FREE AT-ST with qualifying purchases over $40

Click here to become a VIP and to see all their offers.

Switch users can get some great deals on select games now through May 5th in honor of Star Wars Day, including:

Amazon has a slew of Star Wars Deals of the Day across all categories and licensees, including Mattel, InstaPot, Fifth SUN, Diamond Comics, Sales One, Hallmark, Northwest, Simple Modern, Bandai, and more.

Save 30% on a Star Wars-themed Fire TV remote cover (now $12.99) MAY 4th ONLY.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Star Wars Bundle ($37.98) MAY 4th ONLY.

Click here to see them all

PC Gaming Deals

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition

Up to 80% off now through May 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Origin, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Get up to 75% off the Standard and Deluxe edition though May 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC!

Star Wars: Squadrons

Get up to 75% off through May 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Origin, and Steam!

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle

Get 3 games for up to 70% off with the EA Star Wars Triple Bundle now through May 10. Bundle includes Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition!

Offer available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Epic Games Store, Origin, and Steam.

The Sims Freeplay

You can unlock 3 Star Wars packs, including a Grogu statue, Rebel Flight Suit costume, and lightsaber wall lights.

For a limited time the Princess Leia Organa and Darth Vader outfits that have returned to the in-game store.

Offers valid May 3 – June 13. You can download them on Amazon, the App Store, and on Google Play.

The Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Get up to 40% off The Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey to Batuu now through May 17 for PC’s.

Minecraft

Get up to 33% off Star Wars Skins through May 10 on the Minecraft Marketplace.

