2022 Oscars: Let’s Talk About Bruno, The Nominees & More

The 2022 Oscars air this Sunday, March 27, and while it’s anyone’s guess who will win Best Picture, one thing we know for sure is that everyone will be talking about Bruno!

That’s right, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the Encanto tune you can’t escape, written by, who else? Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be performed for the first time live during the awards.

And it’s not even a nominated song!

In addition to Bruno, there are lots of other song performances to talk about- along with a list of nominees.

Read on to find out who’s nominated, my winner picks, presenters, and who else will be performing at the 94th Academy Awards.

Nominees & Predictions

Here is a list of the nominees in the major categories, along with my pick for who will win; and let me just say that I love watching movies, but I am no expert. These are just my opinions, based on, well, my opinion.

Best Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

My Pick: CODA.. I love you Lin-Manuel, but West Side Story just didn’t live up to the hype. Besides, CODA seems to be generating a lot of buzz-and it was a phenomenal movie.

Best Actor:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

My Pick: Andrew Garfield. My favorite Spider-man(sorry Toby and Tom) was nothing less than brilliant in this film. All these actors are amazing and the odds are it goes to Smith, but my money’s on Andrew.

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

My Pick: Nicole Kidman. Honestly, any of these women could win- it’s that close; but my money is on Kidman simply because I like her movie best.

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

My Pick: J.K. Simmons. I know this is not his year, but I think it should be! The man is brilliant in every role he plays.

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

My pick: Ariana DeBose. The movie may not have gotten the fanfare it deserved but that takes noting away from the movie or her performance- she deserves the win.

Fun fact, if she does win it will only be the 3rd time in the history of the awards that 2 different actors won for the same character.

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

My Pick: I would LOVE for The Mitchells vs. the Machines to win, it is my family’s favorite movie; , but our second fave, Encanto, has this one locked up.

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

My Pick: Everyone is buzzing about Campion, but I’m going with my fave here, Steven Spielberg.

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

My pick: Don’t Look Up. Word is Belfast has this one, but I think Don’t Look Up has a chance- and I’m rooting for it.

Best Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

My Pick: Oh Oscars, we all know the song of the year is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” but since nominations are submitted by November 1 (before everyone WAS talking about Bruno), it didn’t make the cut.

So my pick is for another Encanto number, “Dos Oruguitas” because this is Lin-Manuel’s year.

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

My Pick: do we need to ask? Encanto is my pick although I think Don’t Look Up takes it.

Performers

All the nominated songs will be performed this year except for Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from the movie Belfast, as he cannot attend.

Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from Best Picture nominee King Richard.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’ “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film.

Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

Sebastioan Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

In addition, Encanto cast members Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Presenters

Among the many famous faces scheduled t present are:

Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Shawn Mendes, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tony Hawk, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta

Who do you think will win?

Share your predictions with me below and let’s see who wins!

The 2022 Oscars airs this Sunday, March 27th at 8 P.M. on ABC.

