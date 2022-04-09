35 Easter Sales, Deals & Coupon Codes You Don’t Want To Miss! (2022)

Looking for a cute Easter Sunday outfit for your kids?

Need a chocolate bunny to complete your basket?

In the market for a new blender or TV?

If you do then you must check out my list of the 35 best Easter 2022 sales.

Right now there are egg-cellent holiday deals on just about everything and some of these sales are not just for Easter items. There are big savings on flowers, furniture, clothing, electronics, and yes, all things Easter.

I’ve grouped the best deals together by category, to make it easy for you to find all the bunny-approved sales and make the most of your money.

I’ve also included links to each deal and details on when you need to order by to get items delivered by Easter.

Hoppy shopping!

Easter 2022 Candy Sales

CVS: You can shop in-stores or online to get their deals. All this week it’s buy one, get one 50% off on Easter candy, including Lindt chocolate bunnies and bagged candy.

If you order online use coupon code SAVE20 for an extra 20% off on orders $65 or more.

Dylan’s Candy Bar: *Deal Alert*For one day only, Saturday, April 9, get an Easter Gummy Kebob free with any order over $50.

Order in-stores or online for up to 25% on select Easter baskets; new customers can sign up to get 20% off their first order.

Edible Arrangements: Get 20% off your order when you use coupon code PICKUP20 and 15% off when you sign-up for email alerts.

Godiva: Order online and get 10% when you sing up for email alerts. Godiva is sslashin prices on most of their goodies.

If you order online you must order Monday, April 11 (standard delivery) to get them by Easter Sunday.

Harry & David: Part of the 1800-Flowers family, Harry & David is also offering 10% when you sing up for email alerts.

They are offering discounts on many of their gourmet treats as well as free shipping on select Easter gifts when you use coupon code HDFS.

You must order by midnight Monday, April 11, (standard shipping) to get your items delivered by Easter Sunday.

Lindt: They are offering up to 25% off select baskest and chocolate (including the iconic Lindt Gold Bunny).

Use coupon code FREESHIP50 to get free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more. You must order by Sunday, April 10 to get your treats by Easter!

Target: They have candy and baskets (you have to fill them) for just $1. Shop in-stores and online.

Walmart: Order online or shop in-stores to find supplies, Easter fillers and candy starting at $1.

Easter 2022 Clothing Sales

American Eagle: Shop in-stores or online for tons of deals.

Use coupon code SPRINGUP and take 20% off 2 items, 25% off 3 items and 30% off 4 or more items.

Ann Taylor: These discounts that will put a spring in your step: 50% to 60% off now through Easter!

Get 25% off full-priced items with coupon code STYLE25, 40% off full-priced clothes and shoes with coupon code STYLE40 and free shipping on orders over $150.

ASOS: If you need a wedding, prom, or any other type of dress shop ASOS and get an additional 20% off items already 70% off.

Banana Republic Factory: Shop in-stores or online and save up to 50%.

Banana Republic rewards member can use coupon code BRREWARDS to get an additional for an extra 15% off their purchase.

JCPenney: It may be Easter but it’s also JC Penney’s birthday and they are celebrating by offering an extra 30% off select items when you use coupon code 120YEARS.

J.Crew:Their Big Spring sale can save you 30% off your purchase, including reduced and clearance items when you use the coupon code SPRING at checkout.

Lane Bryant: Snag a whole new wardrobe for spring at Lane Bryant. Their offering 50% off 4 items or more, 40% off 3 items and 30% off 2 items.

Macy’s: Save up 60% on clothing or shop their Great shoe deal in-stores and online.

Nike: Save up to 40% in-stores and online.

Old Navy: Save up to 60% on select items for Easter 2022 in-stores and online.

Get 20% off when you sign-up for email alerts. They also have items starting at $8.

Saks Fifth Avenue: They have a limited-time flash sale with discounts of up to 75% on clothes, shoes and more.

Victoria’s Secret: Their Spring sale has discounts of up to 50% on almost everything, and for a limited time you can get an additional 25% off.

If you sign-up for their card you can get $15 off and 5% rewards.

Easter 2022 Kids Clothing & Toys

Carters: Save up to 50% on clothing for Easter and everyday in-stores and online.

They have $5 Doorbusters all weekend long. Order by Sunday for delivery in time for Easter or choose pick-up in-store.

Children’s Place: Order by Sunday April 10th for guaranteed Easter delivery!

Save up to 60% on the entire site, with graphic tees starting at $3.99.

Crayola: Check out their buy one, get one 40% off sale.

shopDisney: They have up to 40% off in-stores and online on Marvel, Pixar and more.

Melissa & Doug: Get 25% off with coupon code EASTERMAR22.

Easter 2022 Home & Electronic Sales

Ashley Furniture: Shop in-stores and online for big discounts on most items. Use coupon code SITE10 for 10% off sitewide.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get $25 in rewards when you spend $100 or more in-stores and online.

Save up 20% with the Beyond Cooking Event, 50% on Spring dinnerware, 20% on Calphalon cookware, 25% on select Easter decor and 40% on select outdoor items.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy’s Outlet sale and save up to 50% on clearance and open-box items now through Sunday, April 17.

They also have TV’s on sale, including a 70″ TCL 4Kb Android TV on sale for $529.

HSN: They have tons of deals right now in-stores and online and free shipping through Sunday, April 10.

On Saturday, April 9th, the deal of the day is the Bissell Crosswave Multi-Surface Cleaner $189.99. Save up to 30% and use discount coupon code HELLO10 to get an extra $10 off your first order.

Lowe’s: Save up to 40% off outdoor furniture, 3 for $12 on select plants and vegetables, and up to 45% off ceiling fans and lighting and more.

Overstock: Overstock’s Spring Black Friday sale is on now, with up to 70% off rugs, Spring decor for $19.99, and 15% off furniture, patio items and bedding.

Also, save 15% when you sign-up for e-mail alerts.

QVC: Shop their Friends & Family Sale for 30% off select items and free-shipping for a limited time.

Use the coupon code FRIEND to get $10 off your first order and get $10 off every gift card purchase of $50 or more now through Sunday, April 17.

Easter 2022 Flowers Sale

1800Flowers: 1800Flowers has a huge collection of Easter flowers, gifts and Easter gift baskets. Get 20% off flowers and gifts when you use promo coupon code SAVETWENTY.

For guaranteed Easter delivery order by Wednesday, April 13.

Profowers: Get 20% off with coupon code Spring20 on select items.

Use their Zip code locator to see if Easter Sunday delivery is available.

Teleflora: Get 20% off when you sign-up for email alerts. They have hundreds of deals and even offer same day delivery in some cases.

Be aware they do have Easter Sunday delivery available, but it may be an additional charge and may not be available as the day draws closer.

Share this post on: