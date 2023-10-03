5 Essential Items To Make Your Next Flight More Comfortable

Heading on a trip?

Let’s talk about some items you can take along to help make your flight more comfortable.

A Travel Pillow

One of the most essential items for a comfortable flight is a quality travel pillow.

These come in various shapes and sizes, including U-shaped, memory foam, and inflatable options.

A travel pillow provides much-needed neck and head support, allowing you to relax and sleep more comfortably during your flight.

Look for a pillow that is easy to pack and attach to your carry-on luggage for convenience.

Here are a number of travel pillows from Amazon that fit the bill.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a game-changer for frequent travelers.

They block out ambient noise, such as engine sounds and cabin chatter, allowing you to enjoy a peaceful journey.

Whether you want to watch in-flight entertainment or simply unwind with your favorite music or podcasts, noise-canceling headphones can make your flight more enjoyable.

Invest in a comfortable, over-ear pair for the best noise reduction.

Find noise cancelling headphones on Amazon.

Eye Mask and Earplugs

Achieving quality rest on a flight can be challenging, especially if your neighbor is using the reading light or there’s a crying baby nearby.

An eye mask and a set of earplugs can help you create your own oasis of peace and darkness.

An eye mask blocks out light, signaling to your body that it’s time to rest.

Earplugs reduce ambient noise, ensuring a quieter environment for sleeping or relaxation.

Amazon has combination eye mask and earplugs sets.

Blanket, Scarf, or a Comfortable Jacket

Airplane cabins can be chilly, and the provided blankets are often thin.

Packing your own cozy blanket, scarf, or a soft jacket, can make a significant difference in your comfort.

A lightweight, compact travel blanket or soft jacket can keep you warm during the flight, and it can double as lumbar support or an extra pillow if needed.

Hydration Essentials

Staying hydrated is crucial for comfort during a flight.

The dry cabin air can lead to dehydration, which can result in fatigue and discomfort.

Bring an empty reusable water bottle through security and fill it up before you board.

In addition to water, consider packing hydrating essentials like lip balm, moisturizer, and saline nasal spray to combat dry skin and nasal passages.

Hydration will help you feel more refreshed upon arrival.

Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to take drinks through airport security. You can take an empty bottle though and fill it up at a water fountain or refreshment stand after going through the checkpoint.

Check out these collapsible water bottles on Amazon.

Bonus Tip: Compression Socks

While not one of the top five essentials, compression socks are worth mentioning for those on long-haul flights.

They can help improve circulation, reduce swelling in your feet and ankles, and lower the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

If you’re prone to swelling or are on a particularly long journey, consider adding compression socks to your list of in-flight essentials.

Consider these knee high compression socks on Amazon.

By packing comfort items, you can take some control of your in-flight experience and arrive at your destination feeling more relaxed and refreshed.

Share this post on: