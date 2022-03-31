American Airlines Short On Details After Promising To Make Travel Easier & More Rewarding

American Airlines sent out an email and published a video today.

The email was from their new CEO, Robert Isom, and was sent to AAdvantage Members.

The video, he said, was to share the details of how American Airlines was going to make travel easier and more rewarding.

But then he apparently forgot to share the details.

The email was short and to the point:

It’s an exciting time to travel, and I’m humbled to have an opportunity to step into the role of CEO at American and help with the work our team is doing to care for you and your loved ones. Today, I want to share a few ways American has made travel even easier and more rewarding than ever:

and then this YouTube video was included.

Like many of the members that left comments on the YouTube video, we went straight to the video to see what AA was changing to make travel “easier and more rewarding than ever.”

The video is almost as short as the email…. but it never gets to the point.

Isom introduces himself, says this is an exciting time for travel, and says we are going to find an easier and more rewarding travel experience with American Airlines.

He says American has the newest fleet, the best global network, and the best partners.

He hints that there may be improvements in their app and a simpler rewards program.

So let’s dig into the details – how is AA going to make travel easier and more rewarding?

Isom doesn’t really say.

Surprisingly, the ability to comment on the video was left enabled on YouTube.

That may have been a mistake, as the new CEO was called out by unhappy AA customers for the lack of details.

From Larry B:

Got an email from AA claiming this video would “share a few ways American has made travel even easier and more rewarding than ever.” The video did not explain a single way travel would be easier or more rewarding. But thank you for not making me watch more than 1 minute and 26 seconds of not explaining how travel will be easier and more rewarding than ever.

Monique Plair replied:

Thank you for letting me know it wasn’t just me thinking I’d missed something after a quick blink. 😅 Click bait at its finest.

Chuck Anderson asked:

How will you make travel easier and more rewarding. Just words at this point.

And John Ashal said:

Uh, did I miss the part where he explained how they made travel easier and more rewarding? ‘Cause I’d really like that…

Marshal Dawson summed it up:

I am lifetime Gold with AA. It has been difficult to watch the slide in both service and hospitality from AA over the past decade. I’ve also been in branding and marketing for 30 years – and I have to say, I never bother to watch videos from CEO’s/brands. It thought I would give you a fair shot. Good tone and style. No information whatsoever! Not worth the minute and a half to watch. Oh, and I NEVER (and I seriously mean never) write comments on videos – but I’m hoping that you actually review comments and take action on improving your marketing strategy and tactics in the future. Not to mention the service… Good luck and take care, AA.

Quite a few comments included complaints about expiring miles, especially during the pandemic, and point out that Delta does not have an expiration date on their air miles rewards.

This is a rough start for Isom. Perhaps not promising to share the details until the company is actually ready to share the details would be a better way to go next time.