Black Friday mania has officially begun and if you’re not sure where to look or what to do first you’re not alone.

There is so much information coming so fast it’s easy to miss out on the best deals.

Which is where we come in. We talked to the experts and did tons of research to figure it out for you.

Below, you’ll find a rundown of when each store’s Black Friday deals start, a link to their ads, as well as tips on when to shop and what apps to use.

And be sure to check back as we will be updating as more ads and information becomes available.

Happy Shopping!

Black Friday 2018: When to Shop

First things first- let’s answer the most important question; when is the best time to shop for the best deals? Many people believe Balck Friday, or the week of, is when you get the lowest prices.

That may be true but according to ABC News, that is risky because there are so many pre- Black Friday deals that by the time Black Friday rolls around the item you want may be out of stock or there may be limited quantities.

Truth is if you see what you want at a great price grab it now; it’s better to have what you need at a good price than miss out and have nothing at all. Besides, some stores will even honor the cheaper price and refund you the difference.

Best Black Friday 2018 Apps

If you want to comparison shop, need to keep track of items to see if the prices drop, or want exclusive info and offers the best apps are:

Camel Camel Camel

This is a free Amazon price tracker that alerts you when a price drops on thousands of items; you can also look at the price history of an item to see if you’re really getting a good deal.

Target

Download the Target app and not only will you get alerts, but you’ll also get access to their 21 Days of Kid’s Daily Deals, available exclusively on the app through Cartwheel.

Kohl’s

Download the app and get 50 rewards points as well as early access info.

Black Friday 2018 Sales Info

Target

Black Friday starts on Friday, November 23, with early access for Red Card holders on Wednesday, November 21st. Click here to see their ad; They are open starting 5 pm EST until 1 am EST on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 7 am EST on Black Friday.

Even better, for those shopping in stores, you can now “skip the line” as sales associates can scan and accept payment using a credit card anywhere in the store!

Kohl’s

Black Friday for Kohl’s starts in-stores on Thanksgiving at 5 pm EST and online at 12:01 am starting November 19. Click here to see their ad; They are open starting 5 pm EST on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 pm on Black Friday

Walmart

Black Friday for Walmart starts in-stores on Thanksgiving at 6 pm EST and online at 12:01 am. Click here to see their ad; They are open starting 5 pm EST until 1 am EST on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 7 am EST on Black Friday.

Are you excited for Black Friday 2018? Be sure to check back for updates and share with your family and friends too!!



