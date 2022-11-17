Black Friday Deals 2022: Target, Walmart & Macy’s

Black Friday may have turned into a month-long event, but the traditional Black Friday sale day (the day after Thanksgiving) and the week leading up to it, is still the best time to get the best deals.

And to help you with that I’ve rounded up a list of the top deals at the top stores, along with links to their sites so you can shop in-stores or online.

Be sure to check back daily, as some deals will be changing

Happy Shopping!

Black Friday officially starts for Macy’s this Saturday, November 19, but you can start shopping now thanks to their Early Access deals.

Early Access deals include: select women’s boots $19.99, handbags starting at $29.99, Bella 2-quart electric air fryer $19.99, Tommy Hilfiger Men’s quilted puffer $79.99 and more. Click here for a full list of early access sales items.

Black Friday deals, which start on Saturday, include:

40% off Levi’s wear for men and women

25% off Uggs

60% off toys from Sharper Image, Geoffrey’s Toy Box, Discover and more

30% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price & more

60% off diamond earrings

Check back on Saturday for updated deals and links.

Target is also starting their deals early, with daily specials on everything from electronics to toys.

Black Friday sales include:

Up to 50% off laptops, tablets and printers

Save $50 on Xbox Series S + a free $50 gift card

Up to 50% off TV’s, streaming devices and soundbars

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware

Deals of the Day include: (check back daily for updated deals)

Deals going on now through Saturday, November 19:

Walmart has been rolling out Black Friday deals all month long. Right now their top deals are:

