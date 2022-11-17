Black Friday Deals 2022: Target, Walmart & Macy’s

Black Friday may have turned into a month-long event, but the traditional Black Friday sale day (the day after Thanksgiving) and the week leading up to it, is still the best time to get the best deals.
And to help you with that I’ve rounded up a list of the top deals at the top stores, along with links to their sites so you can shop in-stores or online.
Be sure to check back daily, as some deals will be changing
Happy Shopping!
Macy’s
Black Friday officially starts for Macy’s this Saturday, November 19, but you can start shopping now thanks to their Early Access deals.
Early Access deals include: select women’s boots $19.99, handbags starting at $29.99, Bella 2-quart electric air fryer $19.99, Tommy Hilfiger Men’s quilted puffer $79.99 and more. Click here for a full list of early access sales items.
Black Friday deals, which start on Saturday, include:
- 40% off Levi’s wear for men and women
- 25% off Uggs
- 60% off toys from Sharper Image, Geoffrey’s Toy Box, Discover and more
- 30% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price & more
- 60% off diamond earrings
Check back on Saturday for updated deals and links.
Target
Target is also starting their deals early, with daily specials on everything from electronics to toys.
Black Friday sales include:
- Up to 50% off laptops, tablets and printers
- Save $50 on Xbox Series S + a free $50 gift card
- Up to 50% off TV’s, streaming devices and soundbars
- Up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware
Deals of the Day include: (check back daily for updated deals)
- Beats Solo3 Bluetooth wireless all-day headphones $99
- Save $40 Airpods 2nd Generation
- 25% off Razr scooters, hoverboards and bikes
- $139.99 on Nespresso Vertuoso machine+ $25 Target gift card
Deals going on now through Saturday, November 19:
- $99 Beats Solo 3 headphones
- $399.99 Samsung 50″ Smart 4K TV
- $39.99 Amazon Fire 7″ Tablet 2022
- $99 Ninja Foodi 10-in 1 Pressure Cooker
Walmart
Walmart has been rolling out Black Friday deals all month long. Right now their top deals are:
- HP 1506″ laptop Intel Core i5: $349.99
- Lego Classic Bricks: $25
- LED Roku 40″ TV: $99 Class FHD
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45 mm
- Yankee Candles: $10