If the idea of cooking a 3-course meal (or more) for family and friends seems a bit daunting, then do we have an early Christmas gift for you: Boston Market will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018, which means all you need to do is drive over for a scrumptious meal everyone will love.

With eat-in, to-go, catering, and a la carte options available you can dine in the comfort of your own home or take everyone out to feast on ham, turkey and more.

Many other restaurants are closed Christmas Day, so this is a great option for those looking to dine out or cater fresh food; hours vary by location, so call your nearest location to find out exact times.

Here is a rundown of what they’re offering and their pricing. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature their full menu, along with specials.

For those who want to enjoy the restaurant’s delicious food from home, either Christmas Eve or Day, there are 3 order options: Heat & Serve (To-Go), Catering and a la carte.

Here’s what they have and how to order:

Heat & Serve

With Heat & Serve they will season and cook everything for you. All you do is bring it home and heat it up. Heating instructions are included and you can order online.

For this option, it is best to order by 5 P.M. EST the day before and they are offering this service December 15 through January 1st.

Heat & Serve Meals are as follows:

•There are 5 complete meals for 12 to choose from, starting with the NEW Prime Rib meal ($139.99), Spiral Ham meal ($144.99), Whole Roasted Turkey meal ($109.99), combination half boneless Honey Glazed Ham and boneless Roasted Turkey Breast (114.99) and boneless Roasted Turkey Breast meal ($84.99).

-Prime Rib comes with: 1/2 a prime rib, 1 spinach artichoke dip and crackers, 2 mashed potatoes, 1 gravy, 2 green beans, 1 horseradish cream, 12 dinner rolls, and 2 apple pies.

-Spiral Ham comes with: 1 spinach artichoke dip and crackers, 2 mashed potatoes, 1 gravy, 1 order of cinnamon apples, 2 sweet potato casseroles, 12 dinner rolls, and 2 pies (1 Apple & 1 Pumpkin).

-Whole Roasted Turkey comes with: 1 spinach artichoke dip and crackers, 2 mashed potatoes, 2 gravies, 2 Cranberry Walnut relish (12 oz each), 2 servings of vegetable stuffing, 12 dinner rolls, and 2 pies (1 Apple & 1 Pumpkin).

-Combo half boneless Honey Glazed Ham and boneless Roasted Turkey Breast comes with: 1 spinach artichoke dip and crackers, 2 mashed potatoes, 2 gravies, 1 vegetable stuffing, 2 Cranberry Walnut relish (12 oz each),1 order of cinnamon apples, 12 dinner rolls, and 2 pies (1 Apple & 1 Pumpkin).

-Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast comes with: 1 spinach artichoke dip and crackers, 1 mashed potatoes, 1 gravy, 1 Cranberry Walnut relish (12 oz each), 1 vegetable stuffing, 6 dinner rolls and 1 pie (Apple or Pumpkin).

Catering

With the catering option, Boston Market will cook and deliver your meal hot to your door, so all you need to do is get dressed and dig in.

•There is a 10 person minimum with this option, and 3 catering choices: Premium ($13.49 per person), Deluxe ($11.49 per person) and Create Your Own ($10.29 per person).

You need a $60 minimum for delivery and 3-hour notice for same day delivery; However, it is suggested that orders be placed no later than 5 P.M. EST the day before as Christmas is a busy time; same day orders may be filled, depending on location.

Catering Options are as follows:

-Premium: complete meal with your choice of entree (Rotisserie Chicken, boneless Honey Glazed Ham or boneless Roasted Turkey), 3 sides (choose from: mashed Potatoes and gravy, fresh steamed vegetables, sweet corn or vegetable stuffing), cornbread, garnish of Cranberry Walnut relish, and an assortment of Apple & Pumpkin pies.

-Deluxe: complete meal with your choice of entree (Rotisserie Chicken, boneless Honey Glazed Ham or boneless Roasted Turkey), 2 sides (choose from: mashed Potatoes and gravy, fresh steamed vegetables, sweet corn or vegetable stuffing), cornbread and assortment of Apple & Pumpkin pies.

-Create Your Own: Choose entrees, sides, garnishes, and desserts from the entire catering menu

A la Carte

With this option, you can choose entree, sides, appetizers, and desserts to add to your home-cooked meal or create a mish-mash of your own. Same day orders are usually accepted.

-Entrees include: Spiral Sliced Ham: $59.99, Whole Roasted Turkey: $49.99: half boneless Honey Glazed Ham: $39.99, Whole Boneless Honey

Glazed Ham: $64.99 and boneless roasted Turkey Breast: $39.99.

-Sides include: mashed Potatoes: $10.99, gravy: $6.49, sweet Corn: $10.99, vegetable stuffing: $11.99, Spinach Artichoke dip and

crackers: $13.99, Cranberry Walnut relish (12 oz): $4.99, creamed Spinach: $11.99, Sweet Potato casserole: $11.99, Cinnamon Apples: $11.99, Mac & Cheese: $11.99, 12 dinner rolls: $3.99, and 12 fresh baked Corn breads: $3.99.

-Dessert include: Apple pie: $6.29, Pumpkin pie: $6.29, and Pecan pie: $8.99.

You can go online, call, or go in-person to place an order for any of these options.

Eat-In

For those who want to dine at the restaurant, they are offering individual meals with 2 sides, a dinner roll, and a slice of apple pie for $12.99 (dine-in or carry out) or a Feast for 3 (Ham, Turkey Breast of Rotisserie Chicken with 3 large sides, 3 dinner rolls and a whole apple or pumpkin pie): $34.99.

