Bridgerton Season 2: The Love Is Gone

Queen Charlotte might have my head for what I’m about to say.

The love is gone for Bridgerton.

I know that’s probably not a popular opinion, but season 2 of Bridgerton has left me yearning for days gone by (specifically, season 1).

Let me just say I LOVE Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Heck, I love all the characters and the cast.

But I just don’t love this season.

For me, season 2 lacked the oomph, the Je ne sais quoi, of season 1.

That may be because season 2 lacked many of the titillating love scenes we expect from the series. But I think it has more to do with the lack of chemistry between Anthony and his love interest, Kate.

And this is not a knock on Simone Ashley, who plays Kate and is a phenomenal actress. The chemistry just isn’t there, no matter how hard the writers try to make it so.

Anthony SAYS all the right things to convey his love, his longing, like: “I have never known anyone like you. It’s maddening, how much you consume my very being.”

But I don’t FEEL his passion. Not like I did in season 1 with love interest Sienna Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett). The two of them were explosive on screen, giving the stoic Anthony life- which is sorely lacking this season

And the tug-of-war, all the back-and-forth between Anthony and Kate, feels contrived and forced. It doesn’t flow like it did between the Duke and Daphne in Bridgerton’s debut.

Season 1 was a whirlwind of sex, emotions and scandal. It was new, exciting, and I was glued to my TV (or phone, or tablet- I watched wherever I could).

Season 2, for me, dragged in comparison.

The first four episodes felt slow and plodding; I had to push myself to keep watching. I’m all for building suspense, but the slow burn was so unexpected that it almost felt like I was watching another show.

Anthony and Kate were at their best when they were bantering and being cute, ala Jane Eyre. But those scenes were few and far between.

The season felt serious, heavy. It wasn’t the light, playful, naughty, don’t let your kids see what your watching, Bridgerton of season 1.

And while shows grow and change, this change felt jarring and unnatural.

Bridgerton worked because it didn’t take itself too seriously; you could feel the actors having fun, almost winking at the screen.

Hopefully, the writers will seriously get back to that magic of the show. Otherwise, this damsel may need to find a new knight in shining armor.

What did you think of season 2 of Bridgerton?

Let me know in the comments below.

