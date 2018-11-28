Thinking of buying a Pixel phone from Project Fi tonight to take advantage of their “up to $999” travel credit deal?

Frankly, it’s quite a deal, especially if you were thinking of getting a Pixel phone anyway.

The gist of it is this – you get a travel credit through tangocard.com that allows you to use your credit for gift cards to the likes of AirBNB, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Hotels.com.

The credit amount you receive is based on the price of the phone you purchase.

To qualify, you have to buy a Pixel phone from Google’s Project Fi service before midnight tonight, Pacific Time (3am Eastern).

You have to activate it on Project Fi within 15 days of it being shipped, and keep it active on Project Fi for 60 days. The activation must be full, not data-only.

The deal is open to both new and existing Project Fi users.

Heads up though – the terms and conditions include this statement: “If Fi service is paused for more than 7 days or cancelled within 120 days of activation, the value of the gift card will be charged to your Google Payments account to match the purchased price of the device.” So basically, you’re committed to sticking with Project Fi for 120 days.

By the way, I use the service myself and have for years. It’s good.

There are more terms, so I posted the full text below. Here’s the link to the deal: https://store.google.com/collection/offers

Be sure to share this post with your friends, family and followers tonight. If they are in the market for a Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3XL, they will definitely appreciate the info!

Here are the terms and conditions from the email Google sent out about their “Buy a Pixel with Project Fi and travel on us” deal: