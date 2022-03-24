Check Out The Ultimate Star Wars Fan Experience In NYC Starting Today !

The Force is with you NYC!!

Starting today, Star Wars fans can get up close and personal with Yoda, Luke, Princess Leia and the rest of the gang thanks to what is being billed as the “largest Star Wars fan exhibit.”

Sponsored by Fever, the exhibit will feature over 600 official Star Wars items, including life-sized figures, collectibles, and costumes; they will also have on display more than 50 one-of-a-kind items such as light sabers, armor, sculptures, blasters and more.

You can get your tickets here.

Star Wars fans can take a selfie with the Jabba the Hut, fight the 6-foot tall reconnaissance droid or see how it feels to wield power as they walk through a recreation of the Emperor’s throne room and the Starkiller Base command bridge.

Among the many collectibles fabs will want to get up-close and personal with are: the original editions of the comics from the 1st trilogy (1977, 1981 and 1983), vintage video games, figurines certified by the Action Figure Authority and accessories created by robotic fans.

Located at 526 6th avenue, it will take you about an hour to view the full exhibit; Tickets go on sale today, March 24th starting at 10 A.M.

Adults(ages 13 and up) can get a standard admission ticket for $29.50; kids (ages 4-12) are $19.90. Kids under 4 are free.

You can also purchase a VIP ticket, which includes a gift, no waiting in line and pictures using a chroma green screen with various Star Wars backgrounds for $35.40; kids VIP costs $23.90

Are you planning to check out the Fans Strike Back exhibit in NYC?

Let me know if you do and be sure to share this article with all your family and friends.

Share this post on: