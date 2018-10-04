Need a new TV?

Looking for winter clothes for the kids?

Have some extra cash burning a hole in your pocket?

If so, now is the time to shop because stores everywhere are having major sales to celebrate Columbus Day, which is this Monday, October 8.

And to help you find just what you need at the price you want I’ve compiled this list of the best deals from all the major stores.

Below is a rundown of the top sales items from Macy’s, Target, Walmart and more, along with links to their websites.

So, read up and then start shopping!

Macy’s

Their sale runs now through Monday, October 8th, and features limited-time offers and deep discounts on clothing, bedding, and more; in-stores and online. Here are their best offers:

–Save an extra 20%, 15%, or 10% on select departments with the code SAVE.

-Clothing: Save 25%-40% on women’s clothes, 50% off women’s coats, buy 1 bra, get 1 at 50% off, select kid’s winter jackets: $24.99, 70%-85% off men’s designer suits, and more.

-Shoes: Buy one pair get 30% off, buy 2 or more pairs and get 40% off when you use promo code Big for women’s styles and MENS for men.

-Home: 60% off quilts and spreads, 20%-65% off furniture, mattresses & rugs.

Kohls

Their Friends & Family sale runs through Columbus Day and features huge savings in-stores and online. Here are their featured offers:

– Get an extra 20% off with the code Forever + $10 Kohl’s cash for every $50 you spend.

-Clothing: Fleece for the family: $14.99, select men’s Levi’s: $36.99 (save $20), select women’s Levi’s: $29.99 (save $20), select women’s Sonoma shirts: $9.99 (save $5), select women’s Croft & Barrow shirts: $24.99, and more.

-Shoes: Men’s Nike Downshifter 7: $49.99 (save $11), select women’s Sonoma Good for Life Boots: $49.99 (save $20), adult Converse (select styles): $49.99 (save $6), women’s Simply Vera Skylark ankle boot: $49.99 (save $20), and more.

-Home: KitchenAid KSM150PS 5-qt. stand mixer: $299.99 (save $80), Cuddl Duds flannel sheets: $23.99-$69.99 (save $10-$50), The Big One plush blanket: $19.99 (save $20), Toastmaster mini electric chopper: $19.99 (save $10) and more.

JC Penney

Their sale runs now through Columbus day, with in-store and online specials. Here are their best deals:

-ONLINE Only: get an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more or an extra 20% off orders under $100.

– Now through October 8, spend $50 and earn $10 the same day.

-Clothing & Shoes: Levi’s event: women’s 505 jeans: $29.99 (save $20), men’s 505 jeans: $36.99 (save $20), women’s Arizona boots: $29.99 (save $30), save up to 50% on St, John’s Bay men’s and women’s shirts, women’s dress event- save up to 40% off all dresses, select women’s Arizona shirts: $8.99 (save $15) and more.

-Home: Save up to 40% off major appliances, save up to 60% off mattresses + an extra 15% with code Home34, and save up to 50% off select home and window decor.

Target

Their Columbus Day sale starts Sunday, but they are running a fall sale until then with great savings; we will update with their Columbus specials this weekend. Their fall sale includes:

– Save $5 when you spend $30 or more on Halloween costumes, decorations, and more; select costumes $15.

-Clothing: Women’s jeans starting at $15, men’s jeans starting at $17, and kid’s jeans starting at $8. Up to 70% off clearance event on end of season items, women’s C9 Champion gear on sale, and more.

-Home: Save up to 25% on home goods, Bissel Clean View rewind pet 1820: $99 (save $30), all Threshold velvet quilts: $65 (save $14), Cuisinart carafe & single serve coffee maker: $169.99 (save $30), and more.

-Electronics: LG 43″ class 1080p full HD Smart LED TV: $279.99 (save $50), Philips 50″ smart UHD bright pro TV: $349.99 (save $80), save $100 on Acer 1506″ laptops, save $10 on Fujifilm Instax mini 9, and more.

Walmart

Their Columbus Day sale hasn’t started yet but they have some great deals and rollbacks right now on Halloween costumes, decor, home goods, and more; we will update with Columbus Day deals this weekend. Here’s what they have to offer:

-Halloween: Select character costumes (such as Black Panther): $15, select adult costumes: $9.98, Halloween projection lights: $14.98, Halloween inflatables: $14.97, Hershey’s or Twix jumbo bag: $4.98, and more.

–Home: Rollback-Kitchen-Aid deluxe stand mixer: $229 (save $79), Kitchen-Aid classic stand mixer: $189 (save $40), Only at Walmart– Farberware air fryer toaster oven: $69.88, Better Homes & Gardens throw: $14.93, and more.

What do you think of these 2018 Colombus Dat sales? Tell me below and be sure to share with your family and friends.



