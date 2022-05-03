Cuervo’s TipItForward: Get $10 Free To Pad Your Next Tip

Cuervo is giving away $100,000 so you can TipItForward to bar and restaurant wait staff this Cinco de Mayo.

The giveaway is in the form of a sweepstakes.

Cuervo will be giving away $10 to each of the ten thousand total winners.

The company, which produces the best selling brand of tequila worldwide, will be drawing 1000 winners each hour from noon through 9pm (ET) on May 5th, 2022.

Winners will be notified through email by 11:59:59 p.m. May 5, 2022.

You will need a Venmo account to participate in the sweepstakes. The $10 is sent to your Venmo account if you are a winner. Venmo accounts are free.

No purchase is required, though you may have to send proof that you are over the age of 21 before the $10 is sent to your Venmo account, according to the sweepstakes terms and conditions.

Though the stated intention of the sweepstakes is that you use the $10 to give a big tip to your favorite restaurant or bar staff, there are no requirements to do so, and no way for Cuervo to know what you ultimately do with the money.

However, Cuervo has said that for every dollar they give away, a matching contribution goes to Another Round Another Rally, a non-profit organization that provides aid and support to hospitality workers.

Entries must be received by 08:59:59 p.m. ET on May 5, 2022, to be eligible. You do have to be a legal US citizen to apply.

Here’s the sign up form. Good luck!