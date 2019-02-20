If you tuned into The History Channel last night to watch The Curse of Oak Island and you hated the paranormal track it took, you’re not alone!

Nearly 800 negative comments were posted on the Curse of Oak Island Facebook page within two hours of the end of the show.

Based on the posts, it appears that most fans didn’t realize that this was an off week for the regular show.

The show that took the time slot normally filled by The Curse of Oak Island was a filler/recap show called The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper.

A sampling of the complaints includes:

“Isn’t there anything else to show? Really?! First time I’ve ever turned off Oak Island in the middle of a show. They must be grabbing at straws if this is all they can come up with.” –

“This episode stinks big time.” –

“I tuned in and heard the word paranormal and turned it off. Even if you find the gold bricks you cheapened the show beyond repair.” –

“I am sorry but tonight’s show was a dud, and just filler. It was a waste of time, and I was very disappointed. some of us have been following your for years and tonight you gave us nothing more about what is at the bottom of those pits. If this show ends with “well we learned a lot but only found out more about the history of Oak Island but someone must have taken all the treasure before we started looking” I will be Pissed off. You have had several of these fill in episodes before and I just over looked them, but not tonight Next week better be something pretty good or I will read about the rest in a few months.” –

“I have followed the series for years, but the latest with the paranormal stuff just ruined it. I suggest they stay focused on the facts, exploration and history behind discovered items. Leave the “hocus pocus” stuff out of it.” –

“Oh no – totally wrong direction for your fans. Just dig and metal detect.. please.” –

“Nope. This is where I take a break. One of the major reasons I have watched this show was because there wasn’t any major hooey. Now, there is hooey.” –

The regular Curse of Oak Island show is set to resume with the 14th episode of season 6 next Tuesday, February 20, 2019. The episode is titled “Voyage to the Bottom of the Cenote”.

According to Wikipedia, a cenote is a natural pit, or sinkhole, that exposes groundwater underneath.

Will you be tuning in to The Curse of Oak Island next week, or did the paranormal stuff put you off permanently?

