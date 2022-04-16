Easter 2022 Who’s Open and Who’s Closed? Walmart, Target, CVS & More

Try as you might, odds are you will wake up on Easter Sunday and realize you forgot to buy something.
Maybe you need one more chocolate bunny for your niece. Maybe your sister is bringing an uninvited guest for dinner and you need more food.
Or maybe your kid grew overnight and needs a new shirt.
Whatever you need, my list of stores that are opened and closed this Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, will help you find it.
Please bare in mind some stores will have reduced hours and chain stores may be closed in select locations so call ahead.
Stores Open Easter 2022
Most major fast-food chains are open, including Dunkin Donuts, IHOP, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Taco Bell and more. Check for reduced hours.
Barnes & Noble
Bass Pro Shops
Bed Bath & Beyond
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Big Lots
Cabela’s
The Children’s Place
CVS
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
Guitar Center
Home Depot
Ikea
Kay Jewelers
Menards
Old Navy
Petco
Staples
Ulta
Walgreens
Walmart
Zales
Easter 2022 Stores That Are Closed
The following stores are closed Easter Sunday:
Belk
Best Buy
Burlington
The Container Store
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dillard’s
Five Below
Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday)
HomeGoods
JCPenney
Joann Stores
Kirkland’s
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Marshalls
Michaels
Natural Grocers
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Party City
Ross
Sam’s Club
Target
T.J. Maxx
Tractor Supply & Co
Happy Easter!