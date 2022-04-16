Easter 2022 Who’s Open and Who’s Closed? Walmart, Target, CVS & More

Try as you might, odds are you will wake up on Easter Sunday and realize you forgot to buy something.

Maybe you need one more chocolate bunny for your niece. Maybe your sister is bringing an uninvited guest for dinner and you need more food.

Or maybe your kid grew overnight and needs a new shirt.

Whatever you need, my list of stores that are opened and closed this Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, will help you find it.

Please bare in mind some stores will have reduced hours and chain stores may be closed in select locations so call ahead.

Stores Open Easter 2022

Most major fast-food chains are open, including Dunkin Donuts, IHOP, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Taco Bell and more. Check for reduced hours.

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bed Bath & Beyond

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Big Lots

Cabela’s

The Children’s Place

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Guitar Center

Home Depot

Ikea

Kay Jewelers

Menards

Old Navy

Petco

Staples

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Zales

Easter 2022 Stores That Are Closed

The following stores are closed Easter Sunday:

Belk

Best Buy

Burlington

The Container Store

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Five Below

Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday)

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Kirkland’s

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Natural Grocers

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Party City

Ross

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply & Co

Happy Easter!

Share this post on: