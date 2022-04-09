Easter Sales & Hours 2022: Target, Walmart, Macy’s & More

Easter is a little over a week away, which means now is the time to finish up your shopping and grab those chocolate bunnies.

But there is more out there to buy than just chocolate. Stores are having sales on everything from food to electronics.

So, whether you need some last-minute basket stuffers or just want to take advantage of the great Easter sales to get that new computer, I’ve got you covered.

Read on to find out which stores have the best deals and their featured offerings so you get what you need at the best price.

Shop in-stores and online to snag deals on Easter supplies, clothing and more. Target will be closed Easter Sunday.

Easter Candy/baskets/stuffers: basket and egg-decorating kits starting at $3; Easter candies (Peeps, Cadbury Eggs & more) starting at $1; Easter basket fillers (including individual Play-Doh, Hot Wheels, bubbles & more)starting at $1

Kids Games/Toys: Buy 2 Get 1 Free, which includes Uno, Etch a Sketch, Play-Doh, select books and select board games. Prices range from $5.99-$20.99.

Clothing: 20% off kids and toddler shoes, 25% off maternity wear and baby, toddler and kids’ wear starting at $3.50.

Home: Up to 40% off kitchen essentials; up to 25% off home decor; 20% off bedding; up to 25% off outdoor furniture; up to 35% off floor care; up to 20% bath items.

Order online or shop in-stores for these great deals (2-day delivery available on some items). They will be open Easter Sunday.

Easter Candy/treats: Peeps $1.24; Reese’s pieces eggs, Reese’s miniatures, Kit Kat, Whoppers Robin Eggs & Hershey’s mini eggs $2.98; Peeps Surprise Eggs $3.98; Pillsbury Funfetti cake mix $1.24; milk chocolate bunnies between $3.78-$4.98.

Easter Toys/basket stuffers: Play-Doh $0.50; Play-Doh Super Color pack of 20 $14.96; Marvel Spider-man action figure $9.97; sidewalk chalk $4.89; retro Slinky $3.50; Nerf N Strike Elite Jolt Blaster $3.97; Kinetic Sand $5.

Clothing: up to 40% off for men, women and kids. Men’s Champion pull-over $30, Champion tees $14, women’s maxi dresses $20, boy’s Russell sweat pants $9.50, and more.

Outdoors: Up to 25% off backyard play sets and other outdoor items. Play sets start at $299, bikes from $128 (Huffy) and swing sets from $149.

Tech/ Electronics: Up to 25% off, including laptops, cameras, phones and more.

Macy’s

Shop in-stores and online from some great deals on clothing and home. They are closed on Easter Sunday.

Get 40-60% on clothing, home, kitchen, jewelry and handbags.

Home: Fairfield bedding sets starting at $24.99; Tools of the Trade 13-piece cookware set $29, Martha Stewart 4-qt round Dutch oven $49.99, Bella toaster oven $19.99 and more.

Clothing: select bras $9.99, select women’s jeans $27.99, London Fog trench coat $95, mens’ polo shirts $14.99, men’s Calvin Klein soft shell jacket $54.99, men’s True Religion jeans $119.

Shoe Sale: Get 30% off 1 pair and 40% off 2 or more pairs with code EXCLUSIONS.

Kohls

You can shop in-stores or online for deals on Easter candy, stuffers, clothing, bedding and more. Save 35% if you open a Kohls card; save 30, 20 or 15% if you are an existing Kohls card holder.

You can also save 15% in-stores and online with code YOUR15 now through April 16.

They will be closed for Easter.

Clothing: 25% off Under Armour 25% off select Adidas styles and 30% off Levis clothing for men, women and kids; also take and an extra 20% off all clearance items.

25% off shoes for men, women, and kids.

Home: 20% off bedding; 25% off home appliances like vacuums; 20-30 % kitchen appliances, including Ninja coffee systems, air fryers and more.

Are you planning to shop any of these Easter deals?

Let me know if you do and check back for updates.

