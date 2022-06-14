Father’s Day 2022 Sales: Macy’s, Home Depot, Target & More

By Tracy Ortiz | Jun 14, 2022

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 19th and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift (anything but a tie), you’re in luck because their are tons of sales going on.

From Macy’s to Home Depot there are deals on everything from TV’s and power tools to clothing, sneakers, and even steaks!

Read on to find the best deals from the top stores, along with links to their websites and featured items.

Macy’s

Macy’s has deals now through Sunday in-stores and online. Order by Midnight on Tuesday, June 14th for guaranteed delivery using standard shipping. They also have a gift finder so you can find items based on price or category. Their deals include:

Target

Shop online or in-store for dad and take advantage of these deals:

Home Depot

Save big not through Father’s Day with these deals for the tool loving/grill master/outdoor dad:

JC Penney

Doorbusters are back, so there’s lots to choose from for dad in-stores and online. There featured doorbusters include:

Walmart 

Shop now through Father’s Day, in-stores and online for these sales:

Kohls

Get an extra 30%, 20% or 15% when you use your Kohl’s card. Take an extra 15% off with promo code ENJOY15. Help dad look and feel his best with these deals, going on now through Father’s Day: 

Omaha Steaks

Treat dad to the meal he deserves with these great deals:

