Father’s Day 2022 Sales: Macy’s, Home Depot, Target & More

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 19th and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift (anything but a tie), you’re in luck because their are tons of sales going on.
From Macy’s to Home Depot there are deals on everything from TV’s and power tools to clothing, sneakers, and even steaks!
Read on to find the best deals from the top stores, along with links to their websites and featured items.
Macy’s
Macy’s has deals now through Sunday in-stores and online. Order by Midnight on Tuesday, June 14th for guaranteed delivery using standard shipping. They also have a gift finder so you can find items based on price or category. Their deals include:
- 30% off Levi’s jeans, shirts and more
- 25% off active brands
- Discounts on game day gear including hats by Lids, sneakers from Finish Line and jerseys from the Lids Fan Shop.
Target
Shop online or in-store for dad and take advantage of these deals:
- 30% off men’s shorts, tops, and more
- Up to $75 off Apple products
- Buy 2 Get 1 Free video games
- 20% off bikes and accessories
- Grills under $300 and select grill accessories for $5
- Exercise gear: dumbbells starting at $3.99, 20% off Ignite weights, workout benches starting at $59, pull-up bars starting at $24.99, up to $100 off Theragun devices from Therabody and the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell for $189.99 and more.
Home Depot
Save big not through Father’s Day with these deals for the tool loving/grill master/outdoor dad:
- Up to $100 off select tools + free delivery
- Up to $100 off select outdoor power tools
- Free delivery on grills $399 or more
- Up to $840 off select garage and closet storage
- Up to $60 off select smart home products
- Featured sale items include: Weber Spirit E-315 propane gas grill: $599, Ryobi One+ 18v 6-Tool combo kit: $199, Titan Pro 8500 Series black faux leather recliner: $1629
JC Penney
Doorbusters are back, so there’s lots to choose from for dad in-stores and online. There featured doorbusters include:
- 60% off men’s swimwear
- Select men’s shoes: $19.99
- 50% off select men’s clothing
- 55% off men’s PGA apparel
- Select jeans: $27.99
- Select men’s polos or tees: $7.99
- Select men’s shorts: $11.99
Walmart
Shop now through Father’s Day, in-stores and online for these sales:
- Tools for dad starting at $59.99
- Tech gifts starting at $15
- Up to 40|% off air conditioners and cooling appliances
- Grills starting at $107
- Bikes starting at $98
- TV’s starting at $124(32-inch)
Kohls
Get an extra 30%, 20% or 15% when you use your Kohl’s card. Take an extra 15% off with promo code ENJOY15. Help dad look and feel his best with these deals, going on now through Father’s Day:
- 25% off select styles from Champion, Adidas and Under Armour
- 30% off select styles from Levi’s
- 20% off select styles from Nike
- 20% off Tommy Hilfiger clothing for men
- 20% off Food Network grilling tools
- Up to 50% golf gear for men
Omaha Steaks
Treat dad to the meal he deserves with these great deals:
- 50% off the entire site + free shipping
- Order over $139 and get four 5-ounce Reserve Ribeye Crown Steaks for $79.99
- $30 off for new customers
- Deluxe Father’s Day gift package: $99 (25 items, including 4 bacon-wrapped filet mignons)
- The Ultimate Father’s Day gift package with free bacon: $149.99