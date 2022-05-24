Fleet week NYC 2022 Street Closures

Fleet Week is back starting this Wednesday, May 25, after two long years away.
There will be boats on display, service men and women touring the city, and lots of events throughout the memorial day weekend,
Naturally, with all that going on, there will also be lots of street closures, particularly around The Intrepid, where many events are taking place.
The following streets are expected to be closed on the west side of Manhattan from Wednesday, May 25th until Tuesday, May 31st:
42nd Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
43rd Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
44th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
45th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
46th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
47th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
48th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
49th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
50th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
51st Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
52nd Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
53rd Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
54th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
55th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
11th Avenue between 42nd Street and 55th Street
12th Avenue between 42nd Street and 55th Street