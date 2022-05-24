Fleet week NYC 2022 Street Closures

Fleet Week is back starting this Wednesday, May 25, after two long years away.

There will be boats on display, service men and women touring the city, and lots of events throughout the memorial day weekend,

Naturally, with all that going on, there will also be lots of street closures, particularly around The Intrepid, where many events are taking place.

The following streets are expected to be closed on the west side of Manhattan from Wednesday, May 25th until Tuesday, May 31st:

42nd Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

43rd Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

44th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

45th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

46th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

47th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

48th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

49th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

50th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

51st Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

52nd Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

53rd Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

54th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

55th Street between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

11th Avenue between 42nd Street and 55th Street

12th Avenue between 42nd Street and 55th Street



Share this post on: