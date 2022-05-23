Fleet Week 2022 NYC Schedule, Live Streaming, Events, Military Discounts & More

NYC’s unofficial start to summer, Fleet Week, is back and ready to set sail this week!

The week long event honoring the Marines and Navy was virtual over the past 2 years thanks to Covid. But not anymore! The ships are set to parade down the Hudson river once again.

The annual event, which has been a tradition in NYC since 1982, allows members of our sea services to enjoy the city while citizens get to see the beauty and capability of the maritime services.

In addition to all the ships on display there are tons of events, parties and activities to see and participate in, as well as specials and discounts for active and retired military.

Read on for a full schedule, military discounts, and links to additional information.

When/Where Is Fleet Week 2022

Fleet Week takes place from Wednesday, May 25, through Tuesday, May 31st.

Several NY venues will host events for Fleet Week, including Central Park, New York Harbor, Fort Hamilton, South Street Seaport, Washington Square Park, Pier 88, Pier 86, Pier 90, Miller Field on Staten Island Times Square and more.

A full list of venues can be found in the schedule below for each individual event.

Streaming

CBS.com will have continuous coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 25.

You can also get coverage through Fleet Week’s Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

Military Discounts

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the newest observation deck in NYC, featuring 360° views of the city, offers active and retired military service men and women free tickets. Click here for details.

Ships/Aircrafts Displays

In addition to the Intrepid Air & Space Museum several watercraft and aircraft will be docked and available for visitation at piers 86, 88 and 90 in Manhattan, as well as Homeport Pier in Staten Island. Here is the full list:

USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship from Norfolk, VA (at Pier 88)

HMS Protector from the United Kingdom (at Pier 90)

4 U.S. Naval Academy YPs (yard patrol craft) from Annapolis, MD (at Pier 86)

2 U.S. Naval Academy sailboats from Annapolis, MD (at Pier 86)

USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) from Mayport, Florida: Homeport Pier, Staten Island

USCGC Dependable, Virginia Beach, Virginia – Homeport Pier, Staten Island

USCGC Sycamore, Newport, Rhode Island – Homeport Pier, Staten Island

USS Intrepid Museum (at Pier 86) – in addition to exploring their exhibits they will have a host of events and special hours.

Intrepid Hours:

Friday, May 27-Free Fridays session from 5-9pm. The museum will stay open after hours and a screening of 1995’s Crimson Tide will be played on a big inflatable screen

Saturday, May 28- 10:00am – 6:00pm (Last entry at 5:00pm)

Sunday, May 29- 10:00am – 6:00pm (Last entry at 5:00pm)

Monday, May 30- 9:00am – 5:00pm (Last entry at 4:00pm)

Events (all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday)

Morse Code Bracelets

Flat Stanley Sailors

Sailor Art Mural Activity

Lessons on how to tie nautical knots

Heavy line throwing with the U.S. Coast Guard (with opportunities to win prizes and giveaways!)

Writing letters and thank you notes to current military members

The USO Gaming Mobile Experience, featuring xBox, PlayStation, and PC games

On Monday the Intrepid will host its annual event for veterans and their families starting at 10am. Open to the public it will feature a wreath-laying ceremony, the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, the playing of “Taps,” and a flyover by Navy fighter jets.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, May 24th

10am-12pm – 3rd Annual Helicopter Landing at Miller Field in Staten Island. This event will kick off with some demonstrations by the Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal members and also the Helicopter Sea Squadron NINE. After the demonstration you can tour some of the helicopters onsite and hear a musical performance by the US Fleet Forces “Brass Band”.

Wednesday, May 25th

Parade of Ships – Ships will be pierside by 8:30am. The best places to view the parade are along the New York Harbor, Fort Wadsworth, or Battery Park or Hudson River Park. Get there by 7am for a good viewing spot.

8-9pm – U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment Performance – The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment will perform in Times Square for the public in front of the TKTS steps.

Thursday, May 26th

9:45-11am – Annual Fleet Week Freedom Run – The 1.7 mile fun run starts at North Cove Marina through the financial district and ends at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza. Free and open to the public.

10am-5pm – Navy Dive Tank in Times Square – US Navy divers dive into a Navy Dive Tank in the middle of Times Square. Free and open to the public, go and learn more about the Navy and enjoy other activities.

11am – VIP Ship Tours Manhattan and Staten Island for New York Council members and guests. Learn more at nynavyleague.org.

12-3pm – National Arts Club Luncheon – Contact mecava@att.net for tickets and information.

5:30-8pm – An Insider’s View of Women in the Military – Co-hosted by NYU Women’s Initiative and New York Council Navy League, you can hear about the experiences, challenges and opportunities facing women in the U.S. Armed Forces. Register by visiting the event site for NYU.

6-8pm – Exploring Fleet Week – Open to the public and held at the Explorer’s Club at 46 E 70th Street, celebrate maritime contributions to exploration history with a social hour and then a lecture highlighting maritime traditions and the Byrd Antarctic Expedition.

6:30-10pm – New York Council Harbor Cruise – This event is for senior enlisted leaders of local and visiting units.

Friday, May 27th

10am-5pm – Navy Dive Tank in Times Square – US Navy divers dive into a Navy Dive Tank in the middle of Times Square. Free and open to the public, go and learn more about the Navy and enjoy other activities.

11am – VIP Ship Tours Manhattan and Staten Island for New York Council members and guests.

2-2:30pm – Reenlistment and Promotion Ceremony – 25-30 service members will be reenlisted or promoted by Senior Navy Leadership at 9/11 Memorial Plaza.

6-9pm – Richard and Doris Scheuing CO/XO Reception. This marque event at the New York Athletic Club will honor Flag, Commanding and Executive Officers of participating Fleet Week units. Tickets are $90 per person- click here to register.

7:30-9:15pm – Navy Band Concert – Listen to the US Fleet Forces “Brass Band” from 7:30-8pm and Navy Band Northeast’s “Rhode Island Sound” from 8-9:15pm at a concert at Military Island in Times Square. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, May 28th

10am-5pm – Navy Dive Tank in Times Square –US Navy divers dive into a Navy Dive Tank in the middle of Times Square. Free and open to the public, go and learn more about the Navy and enjoy other activities.

10am-2pm – Navy Aviation in Eisenhower Park. Come to this aviation event to see military and non-military displays and hear the US Fleet Forces “Brass Band”; free and open to the public.

11am – VIP Ship Tours Manhattan and Staten Island for New York Council members and guests.

12-5pm – Military Appreciation Event by Northwell Health at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. Enjoy musical performances by national recording artists, a performance by the USCG Silent Drill Team, as well as military displays. This event is free and open to the public.

6-7:15pm – Navy Band Concert. Come hear Navy Band Northeast’s “Rhode Island Sound” from 6-7:15pm at a concert at Military Island in Times Square. This event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, May 29th

11am – VIP Ship Tours Staten Island for New York Council members and guests. Learn more by visiting their website at nynavyleague.org.

2-3:30pm – Navy Band Concert – Come hear Navy Band Northeast’s “Rhode Island Sound” at a concert at Military Island in Times Square. This event is free and open to the public.

7-10:30pm – Concert Presented by Northwell Help – UBS Arena hosts John Legend and opener Jason Derulo. Tickets required.

Monday, May 31st

10am-12pm – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Day Observance and Wreath-laying Ceremony – Military and Veterans Support Organizations will honor all who have served and sacrificed in an annual commemoration ceremony at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument at Riverside Drive and 89th Street. This event is free and open to the public.

10am – Intrepid Museum Memorial Day Commemoration – This event for veterans and their families starts with a wreath-laying ceremony, 100 ft. American flag and a playing of Taps and a flyover by Navy fighter jets. There will be many other activities and ways to celebrate at the Intrepid Museum during Fleet Week including Flat Stanley Sailors, Morse Code bracelet making, Sailor Art Mural, a lesson on how to tie nautical knots, letter writing to thank current military members, USO gaming experiences featuring xBox, Playstation and PC games.

10:30am-1pm – Turnstile Tours Fleet Week Tour of New York Harbor – Learn about the rich military history of New York from the Revolutionary War until today. This special Fleet Week tour starts at Chelsea Piers, and takes 2.5 hours to complete the tour. You can register by clicking here.

11am – VIP Ship Tours Staten Island for New York Council members and guests. Learn more by visiting their website at nynavyleague.org.

