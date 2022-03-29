Fortnite Zero Build Mode Is Here To Stay!

Epic Games has done what everyone thought it would do and has made zero build mode a permanent part of Fortnite.

When Fortnite’s newest season kicked off there was no build mode for 9 days, giving the game a more Battle Royale feel; many suspected this would become a new, permanent mode.

Fast-forward to today and that has become a reality, with Epic releasing the Zero build update which allows players to choose no building in Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists.

According to Epic:

“Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability. Without building, all players have the recharging Overshield as your first line of defense in Zero Build. Zip up Ascenders to access Blimps or use Mantling to get the high-ground over your opponents. Don’t forget to Sprint between cover on your way to a Victory Royale!”

But not to worry, for those who enjoy building as a line of defense as building mode is also back.

This move seems to be designed to attract players who prefer other Battle Royale games- time will tell if this was a smart move.

