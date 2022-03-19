Fortnite Season 3, Chapter 2: is there a live event? Here’s EVERYTHING we know

Fortnite’s latest season, Chapter 3, Season 1 ends today, which means an epic live event is coming to announce the new one, right?

Wrong! Maybe….

While the in-game battle pass says Chapter 3, season 1 ends today and Chapter 3, season 2 debuts tomorrow, Sunday, March 20, there is no sign of life.

There hasn’t been a single teaser from Epic Games for Chapter 3 Season 2 and not a peep about a season-ending event.

While the season-ending events are not a must, they have been a staple over the last few seasons, so the lack of any buzz about one is odd.

However, what’s really odd is the lack of spoilers and leaks on social media; Epic Games has NEVER debuted a new season without hints and trailers, either through social media or the game itself so the lack of anything has players buzzing.

Including my two boys, who have talked about nothing else for the last week; there have been numerous arguments about whether or not the new season is coming (if only they were this passionate about their schoolwork)!

My 8-year old thinks it’s delayed since there is no evidence or trailers; as he pointed out the other night (for the hundredth time), if there was a new season we would see something- like a glowing orb appearing and slowly growing in the current game or there would be a legitimate teaser on YouTube.

My 10-year old, on the other hand, thinks it’s coming tomorrow as expected; he thinks, and I agree, that this is all a ploy to build up suspense for the new season. Like he said, “if you keep doing what everyone expects, it gets kinda boring.”

Wiser words were never spoken.. I think if there was a delay we would have heard SOMETHING and this is all a marketing ploy to build up the anticipation.

Of course, this is all pure guesswork right now; I reached out to Epic to get the scoop and all I got was a computer-generated response thanking me for reaching and stating that “there is no information on the new season as of this writing.”

So…. I guess we’ll all know in a few hours if a new season is coming.

If my lil guy is correct, there will be some galactic live event around 3:30 today to end Chapter 3, season 1; If not, I’ll be back here tonight writing about what’s going on.

In the meantime, enjoy what’s left of the current season, and tell me your thoughts in the comments below!

