Black Friday isn’t here yet but the awesome deals are already being announced as both Target and Walmart are offering 2-day shipping and more to give the Amazon a run for its money and help you save some of yours.

And as someone who has been looking for a viable alternative to Amazon these past 2 years this news was a welcome surprise that has me seriously excited about my holiday shopping- and you will be too.

Here are all the new changes:

Target

Starting November 1 and running through the holiday season Target will offer 2-day shipping on a “majority” of products. No minimum purchase required and no membership.

In addition, they will also offer :

-Same day delivery through Shipt for groceries, decorations and more in 46 states (including NY).

-Drive UP: order online and have your packages ready and delivered curbside to your car within the hour.

-Store to home delivery: for a flat fee of $7 get same-day delivery in several states, including NY, Boston, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

Walmart

Walmart already has free 2-day shipping on a majority of items. But, in an effort to be more competitive for the holidays, they are partnering with more sellers to make more products available. There is no membership fee but you must spend a minimum of $35. Which, let’s face it, will be easy to exceed during the next 2 months.

Plus, Walmart, on average, is considerably less when it comes to toys than Amazon; making the $35 minimum well worth it.

Walmart will also be offering an easier return system starting mid-November. Now, like Amazon, Walmart users can log into their account, print a return label and send the item back. They can also bring the item to a local Walmart for in-store returns and Walmart will take care of returning it to the seller.

Truth is, as great as Amazon can be, it does have some flaws, including it’s longer than 2 days 2-day shipping loophole, less-than-stellar customer service, and its higher-than-average toy prices.

Target and Walmart are offering much-needed alternatives that will hopefully make the season just a bit merrier!

What do you think about these new offers from Target & Walmart? Do you plan to take advantage of it? Tell us what you think below and be sure to share with family and friends.