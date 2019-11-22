Missa Bay LLC of Swedesboro, NJ, recalled 37 tons of salad products due to a possible E. coli 0157:H7 contamination.

The recall was issued yesterday. The salads have been labeled a high risk by the USDA.

The salads were produced from October 14, 2019 through October 16, 2019. All have an expired “use by” date at the time the recall was issued.

The USDA said the recalled salads have the establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled salads were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

They were then sold though Aldi, Target, Walmart, Domino’s Pizza, and other major retailers.

Here’s the full list of packaged salads being recalled, as per the USDA:

– 6.25oz Bowl Ahold Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad Singles Chicken Caesar, use by: 10/29/19, 10/30/2019.

– 6.25 oz Bowl Aldi Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl Aldi Bistro Santa Fe Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad, use by: 10/30/2019.

– 7.9oz Bowl Bistro Chicken Guacamole Bowl Ready Pac Bistro Chicken and Guacamole Salad, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl Bistro Santa Fe Ready Pac Bistro Santa Fe Style, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 6.15oz Bowl Bonduelle Caesar Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon, use by: 10/29/2019.

– 7.75oz Bowl Bonduelle Chef Salad Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli Chef Inspired Salad with Turkey & Ham, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 7.25oz Bowl Bonduelle Cobb Salad Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli Cobb Salad with Turkey & Bacon, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl Bonduelle Santa Fe Salad Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 2/6.25oz Bowl Bowl Bistro Caesar Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Caesar, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 9.95oz Bowl Bowl GB Chicken Caesar Bowl Ready Pac Bistro Gourmet Chicken Caesar Salad, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 11.5oz Bowl Bowl GB Southwest Ready Pac Bistro Gourmet Southwestern Style Salad, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 7oz Bowl Domino’s GB Caesar Domino’s Chicken Caesar Salad, use by: 10/29/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl GE Bowl Chicken Caesar Giant Eagle Chicken Caesar Salad, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 15.25oz Bowl Kit Grill Santa Fe Style Ready Pac Bistro Salad Kit with Grilled Chicken Santa Fe Style, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 7.25oz Bowl Marketside Bistro Chef Marketside Chef Salad, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl Marketside Bistro Chicken Caesar Marketside Caesar Salad with Chicken, use by: 10/30/2019.

– 11.75oz Bowl Marketside Bistro DS Southwest Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken, use by: 10/30/2019.

– 6.35oz Bowl Marketside Bistro Santa Fe Marketside Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken, use by: 10/30/2019.

– 12oz Bowl Marketside Bowl DS Chicken Caesar Marketside Caesar Salad with Chicken, use by: 10/30/2019, 10/31/2019.

– 7.45oz Bowl Marketside Premium Avocado Ranch Marketside Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken, use by: 11/1/2019.

– 6.81oz Bowl Marketside Premium BLT Marketside BLT Salad with Avocado Dressing, use by: 11/1/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl Salad Bowl Chicken Caesar Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Caesar, use by: 10/30/2019, 10/31/2019.

– 2/6.25oz Bowl Sam’s ABF Chicken Caesar Ready Pac Bistro Caesar Salad Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl Sam’s ABF Santa Fe Ready Pac Bistro Santa Fe Style Salad Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics, use by: 10/30/2019, 10/31/2019.

– 6.75oz Bowl Signature Café Bowl Caesar Chicken Signature Café Bowl Chicken Caesar, use by: 10/29/2019.

– 8.5oz Bowl Signature Café Deli Chicken BLT Signature Café Deli Chicken BLT, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 7.75oz Bowl Signature Café Deli Chicken Caesar Signature Café Deli Chicken Caesar, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 9.25oz Bowl Signature Café Deli Southwest Signature Café Deli Southwest, use by: 10/31/2019.

– 6.50oz Bowl Signature Café Southwestern Signature Café Southwestern Style Salad, use by: 10/29/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl Signature Farms Bistro Chicken Chicken Caesar Signature Farms Chicken Caesar Salad, use by: 10/29/2019.

– 6.25oz Bowl Signature Farms Bistro Santa Fe Signature Farms Bistro Santa Fe Style Salad, use by: 10/30/2019.

– 12oz Bowl Signature Farms Bowl Chicken Caesar Signature Farms Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad, use by: 10/30/2019.

– 11.75oz Bowl Signature Farms Bowl Southwest Signature Farms Bowl Southwestern Style Salad, use by: 10/30/2019.

– 6.5oz Bowl Target Bowl Chicken Caesar Good & Gather Chicken Caesar Salad, use by: 10/30/2019.

Pictures of each product are posted below:

Be sure to share this post with your friends, family and followers- they’ll appreciate the heads up!