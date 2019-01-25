General Mills spokesman Mike Siemienas told Consumer Press last night that there have still been no reports from state or federal health officials related to their latest recall.

On January 23, General Mills issued a recall on all 5 pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a “better if used by date” of April 20, 2020.

According to General Mills, the recall was issued due to “the potential presence of Salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.”

General Mills also stated that the recall is being issued out of an abundance of care and that no other types of Gold Medal flour are affected by the recall.

The recall is nationwide.

Siemienas said that the potential presence of Salmonella “was discovered during random finished product testing (product on shelf).”

In the recall notice, General Mills stated “Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

Siemienas told Consumer Press that “As a leading provider of flour in the U.S. we are also taking this opportunity to remind consumers to never eat raw dough or batter.”

