You probably think the title of this article is wrong, but it’s not.

In an effort to promote their newly revamped app (and stick it to the competition) Burger King is offering a “Whopper Detour Deal.”

You can get a Whopper for just 1-cent, but you have to be in or near a McDonald’s to get it.

Here’s how it works:

Log-in to the Burger King app and be within 600 feet of a McDonald’s to get the 1-cent Whopper.

The BK app will use your phone’s GPS to verify you are within range, then direct you to the nearest Burger King to pick up your free burger.

The deal runs now through December 12, so get over to your nearest McDonald’s today.

Burger King and McDonald’s restaurants are usually located near each other, so odds are you wont have to travel far. And let’s face it, with all the holiday shopping going on, a 1-cent burger is a great way to fuel up and save.

