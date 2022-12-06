Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen NYC Opens December 7th! Limited Time ONLY

Picture it: NYC, 2022- you’re eating cheesecake on the lanai of the Golden Girls Pop-Up restaurant, sipping on a specialty cocktail with family and friends.

That’s right, starting Wednesday, December 7th, Golden Girls fans can eat, drink, and experience everything they love about the iconic show when the The Golden Girls Kitchen, presented by Bucket Listers officially opens at the Seaport, NYC (19 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038.)

This fully-immersive experience will run now through February and tickets can be purchased online via this link.

For $40 you get a 90-minute reservation, a Golden Main dish (see menu below) and a slice of cheesecake. You can also purchase additional food and specialty drinks for an additional fee.

But the best part is you get to do all this surrounded by Golden Girls memorabilia and sets. You can snap a pic in Blanche’s boudoir (shag rug included!), sip cocktails on the lanai or talk gossip about St. Olaf in a replica of the show’s kitchen.

There will also be exclusive merchandise for fans to purchase! Thank you Bucket Listers, for being a friend!