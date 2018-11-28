Google News users in Europe are reporting an outage this evening.

Users in the UK, France, Turkey and Greece have posted about the outage on the Google News Help Forum.

The outage appears to affect both the Google News app and the Google News website.

It’s unknown at this point if the issue is limited to certain users or widespread.

Those attempting to access Google News through the app are saying they get an ”Uh-oh! Something went wrong. Please try again” message.

Others trying to use the Google news webpage are getting either a blank page or “An error has occurred. Try Again” message.

A user going by the name Paul Michael Savvas posted a potential workaround for users accessing the Google News website, writing:

“It does work if you enter incognito mode without being logged in Google account.”

The outage was first reported on the forum at 8:06pm US Eastern Time (1:06 GMT Nov 29, 2018).

It was ongoing at the time this article is being published, approximately 11:30pm US Eastern Time (4:30am GMT).

Updates will be posted here as they become available.

Is Google News down for you?

Post your experiences below, and be sure to share this article with your friends, family and followers. They’ll appreciate the heads up!

Disclosure: Your author, Chris Andrews, is a Google News Product Expert and answers questions on the Google News Help Forum.

Update: 5am Eastern Time (10am GMT) – An affected user reported Google News was working again.

Based on the number of reports on the forum, it would appear that the outage was of a limited scope and just affected a percentage of users in Europe.