Google’s Project Fi cell phone service is offering a slew of deals right now.

During the sale, Pixel 2 XL’s come with a $250 credit to Project Fi. I use the Pixel 2 myself and it’s an impressive phone (see my review here).

They are also offering $300 off purchases of an LG V35 ThinQ or LG G7 ThinQ, and $150 off an Android One Moto X4, when purchased through Project Fi.

How long with the sale last?

Google doesn’t provide a date. They just say “while supplies last and while terms are available on our website.”

If you aren’t familiar with Project Fi, it’s an interesting service.

I’ve never seen any major media ads on it, its been flying under the radar for the most part.

They use Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Three as underlying carriers. The service only works on phones that can handle connections to multiple networks, but the number of phones that can do that is growing (see full list here).

The service costs $20 for the first line (calls and texts), $15 for additional lines, and $10 per GB for data. The pricing for data is capped at $60, there’s no added charge for additional data over that.

Will you be taking advantage of Project Fi’s sale?

If you’ve used Project Fi, what do you think of the service and pricing?

Let us know your thoughts below, and be sure to share this post with your friends and family – they’ll appreciate the heads up!