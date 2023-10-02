Grocery Prices Out Of Control – Here Are 7 Money-Saving Tips

Shocked by the price of groceries these days?

Yeh, we all are.

But with some planning and strategic shopping, you can save money on your grocery bill.

Here are the top six money-saving strategies for grocery shopping on a budget.

Plan Your Meals and Make a List

One of the best ways to save money on groceries is to plan your meals for the week.

This allows you to buy only what you need, reducing the chance of impulse purchases or wasting food.

Once you’ve planned your meals, make a shopping list and stick to it.

This will help you avoid buying unnecessary items that can quickly inflate your grocery bill.

Shop Seasonally and Locally

Fruits and vegetables are often cheaper when they’re in season. Plus, they’re usually fresher and tastier too.

Shopping at your local farmers’ market can be a great way to find seasonal produce at a lower price, and you’ll be supporting local farmers at the same time.

Buy in Bulk

Buying non-perishable items like rice, pasta, and canned goods in bulk can be a great way to save money.

Stores like Costco and Sam’s Club specialize in bulk items, but many regular grocery stores also have bulk sections.

Just make sure you have enough storage space and that you’ll use up the food before it goes bad.

Be sure to compare prices to ensure that the bulk option is indeed cheaper. Most grocery stores have a per ounce (for example) price listed below the full retail price. Usually that per ounce price will be cheaper when buying in a packaged product in larger quantities, but not always.

Use Coupons and Loyalty Programs

Many grocery stores offer coupons and loyalty programs that can save you a significant amount of money. Be sure to sign up for these programs and use them every time you shop.

However, don’t let coupons tempt you into buying items you don’t need or wouldn’t normally buy.

Limit Convenience Foods

Pre-packaged meals and convenience foods can be a major budget buster. They’re often much more expensive than making the same meal from scratch.

Plus, cooking at home allows you to control the ingredients and portion sizes, which is better for your health and budget.

Shop at Discount Grocery Stores

Shopping at a discount grocery can help cut the costs of your grocery bill.

It can be hard to break your routine if you are used to going to a higher end store. But here’s a short list of potential options. You might enjoy exploring something new that can help you save money:

Aldi – Aldi is known for its low prices and no-frills approach. They often carry a limited selection of products and focus on store brands, which helps keep prices down.

Walmart – Most Walmart stores include a large grocery section. They are known for their “Everyday Low Prices” and often have competitive pricing on many grocery items.

Costco – Costco is a membership-based warehouse club that’s famous for offering bulk items at lower price. If you have the storage space and shop strategically, you can save money on groceries here.

Trader Joe’s – Trader Joe’s is known for its unique and affordable private label products. They have a loyal following and often offer good deals on organic and specialty items.

WinCo Foods – WinCo is based in the western US. It is often praised for its low prices and employee-owned model.

The prices and deals at these stores can vary, so it’s a good idea to check their current promotions, sales, and weekly flyers to maximize your savings.

Go It Alone… or With a Like-Minded Friend

Yes, having company is always nice… but if you’re focused on a budget, having your kids or significant other along is going to cost you.

They are going to be tempted by impulse buys that will blow your carefully planned budget out of the water.

On the other hand, having a like-minded friend who is also focused on budget shopping can be a huge support when – you – are tempted by those impulse buys yourself!

With careful planning and thinking ahead, you can cut the cost of your grocery budget.

