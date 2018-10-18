Halloween is just under 2 weeks away, so if you need to stock up on candy for the trick-or-treaters, or still haven’t found a costume now’s the time to shop thanks to all the scary-good sales going on.

Below is a list of major retailers and details on what deals they are offering in-stores and online to help you find what you need at a price you can afford.

So, read on and then start shopping.

Happy Halloween!

Target



– BOGO 50% off deals on Halloween costumes and candy

-20% off kids’ Halloween clothing

-Save on spooky decorations, such as buy 2, get 1 free decorative pumpkins.

Party City

-Up to 75% off select clearance costumes and decorations.

-3 for $12 select candy and scary hanging props

-BOGO 50%off sale on Halloween candy big party packs.

-BOGO 50% off sale on Halloween bagged candy.

-Save up to $30 + free shipping with any Halloween item in-stores and online. Use code SAVEMORE.

Spirit Halloween



-Online ONLY: 25% off any single item w. code HALL25 or $5 3-day shipping with code 3DAY2018.

-Select animatronics for $109.99-$199.99.

Rite Aid

-50% off costumes.

-Select club-size candy bags: $9.99.

-Select candy bags: $5.

-Select Brach’s candy (including candy corn: 2 for $3.

-50% off all Halloween make-up.

CVS

-BOGO sale (buy 1 get 1 free on select candy.

-select Halloween candy mix bags: $6.99

-30% off select Halloween decor

-33% off select costumes and decorations with your CVS card.

What do you think of these 2018 Halloween sales? Tell us below and be sure to share with your family and friends.